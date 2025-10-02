Michael Taaffe Named to Prestigious Watchlist for On and Off Field Efforts
By now, most Texas Longhorns football fans are familiar with the backstory, the character and the leadership qualities associated with safety Michael Taaffe.
The now key playmaker within Texas’ defensive unit began his journey as a walk-on and has since established himself as an integral member of this team, both on the field and off it.
In his fifth and final year with the program, Taaffe has been named to the watch list for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.
What to know about the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award
The award’s namesake is Jason Witten, a former Tennessee Volunteers Football Player and 17-year NFL tight end, as well as the 2012 Walter Payton Man of the Year.
According to the award’s website, it is presented each year to an FBS player who has shown “a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.”
The award started in 2017 and has since been presented to one FBS player annually. This year, that player could be Taaffe.
Taaffe's contributions to his community
Taaffe has been an integral part of Texas football throughout these past few years, starting at safety and representing his program at the 2025 SEC Media Days.
However, what many might recognize the Austin native for is his initiatives outside of football.
Over the summer, the senior used his platform to raise awareness for victims and families of victims involved in the catastrophic flooding in the Texas Hill Country. He partnered with local fast food chain P. Terry’s Burger Stand to help raise money for those impacted, along with wearing a custom made tie to honor these victims at the media days.
Additionally, Taaffe previously established “Taaffe’s Tackles for Fentanyl Awareness,” an organization aimed at raising awareness and providing resources for education and prevention regarding fentanyl. He also partnered with Crime Stoppers of Houston’s Million for Million Campaign to help educate people on the dangers of fentanyl.
Among 67 players on the watch list, Taaffe will find out whether or not he has qualified as one of the award’s 20 semifinalists on Oct. 14. From there, three finalists will be named on Dec. 15, and a winner will be revealed at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on April 16, 2026.
In the meantime, Taaffe and his teammates turn their attention towards conference season and the 2025 College Football Playoff selection.