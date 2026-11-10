Missouri Files Complaint to SEC After Controversial Calls vs. Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns took down the Missouri Tigers in Columbia on Saturday in a crucial 34-20 win. Texas boosted its College Football Playoff hopes while Mizzou's shot at making the 12-team bracket took a massive hit.

However, many Missouri fans feel that the game could have turned out much differently if not for some controversial calls by the SEC officiating crew.

Regardless of which team you were cheering for, it's clear that there were multiple bad calls that negatively impacted both sides, but Missouri athletic director Laird Veatch is pointing to one moment in particular -- and making sure the SEC knows about it.

Missouri AD Requests "Formal Review" of SEC's Officiating

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz speaks with an official against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a letter to Missouri fans, Veatch said the university has officially requested the SEC to review the poor officiating from Saturday's game.

"After the game Saturday, we requested a formal review and response from the SEC regarding the officiating. Consistent with SEC expectations, we will not make those conversations or responses public, other than that we have not received anything inconsistent with what the conference has already shared publicly."

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Among the most controversial calls was a play late in the third quarter where Texas quarterback Arch Manning got hit while winding up to throw on a crucial 3rd and 10 as the Longhorns trailed 20-13.

The ball went forward and appeared to be incomplete, but the officials kept the play alive, which allowed Texas wide receiver Emmett Mosley to pick up it up right at the line to gain. Upon review, it was confirmed a fumble and Texas was given a first down instead of being faced with 4th and 10 had the pass been ruled incomplete.

Three plays later, Manning found freshman wide receiver Jermaine Bishop Jr. for a game-tying 25-yard touchdown. This marked the beginning of 21 unanswered points by Texas to close out the win.

With the fumble call coming at such a pivotal moment, Mizzou fans were understandably frustrated.

Fortunately, unlike like many Missouri fans, Veatch made it clear that he's not blaming the officials. After all, the Tigers had multiple chances to win that game but came up short due to no fault of their own.

"To be clear, I don't believe in blaming or complaining about officials," Veatch wrote. "Officials are human, and mistakes are part of the game. Coaches and players have to respond to these moments and find ways to overcome adversity."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.