Arch Manning Lights Up Missouri For His Best Performance of 2026

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns keep on building on their growing midseason momentum as the Longhorns now extend their winning streak to three games after coming away with a 34-20 win over the No. 18 Missouri Tigers.

Texas picked up its fourth win against teams that are ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings, the most of any team in the country, after defeating the Tigers as the Longhorns keep building one of the most impressive collections of wins in college football.

As always, and as it's been all season, all eyes were on quarterback Arch Manning and his performance, and in the Longhorns' seventh win of the season, the quarterback easily put together his most all-around game.

Arch Manning is Heating Up Down the Final Stretch of the Season

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) hands off to Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning ended his first year as a starting quarterback as one of the better signal callers in the nation as he began to piece together the game. And while it was expected that Manning would continue to grow and pick up right where he left off, the 2026 season has been a mixed bag for the Texas quarterback.

Manning has had his fair share of struggles throughout the year, so much so that there were rumblings of him losing his job after back-to-back losses earlier in the season. However, Manning has been able to look past that adversity and trend in the right direction at a pivotal time in the season.

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Facing one of the better defenses in the SEC, Manning found plenty of success against the Missouri defense, ending the game 28-38, completing over 70 percent of his passes for 297 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and with a 165.4 pass rating.

The performance was Manning's second straight game with three touchdowns and no interceptions, and the 297 yards were his second-most this season.

Manning looked comfortable in the pocket and was decisive with his throws, allowing for a free-flowing offense as the quarterback hit eight different pass catchers. Head coach Steve Sarkisian made it easy for Manning all day long with plenty of RPOs that the quarterback ran effectively and easy downfield throws to open receivers to get Manning rolling.

The Texas passing offense was as explosive as it's been all season, with six plays of 15 yards or more gaining 147 yards. Manning was efficient downfield, completing 9-of-10 of passes between 5-14 yards and was 3-of-6 on deep passing plays that were of 15 yards or more.

Manning's prowess down the field was seen on two of his touchdown passes, where he found Jermaine Bishop Jr. wide open for a 25-yard touchdown, and he followed that up by dropping a ball in the bucket for Raleek Brown for a 23-yard touchdown.

The Longhorns now stare down three final games of the regular season that can continue to add notches to their belt, and if Manning's performance against Missouri is any indication of how he'll continue to play, Texas will be in a good spot come the final CFP rankings.

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