4 Instant Takeaways as Arch Manning Rallies Texas Longhorns Past Missouri

The Texas Longhorns haven't always looked pretty this season, but Steve Sarkisian's program has arguably the best College Football Playoff resume after another win.

Arch Manning and No. 7 Texas rallied past No. 18 Missouri in the second half in Columbia on Saturday, scoring the final three touchdowns of the game to take down the Tigers in a 34-20 win.

The game was tied 10-10 at halftime but Texas fought through multiple mistakes and came up with a massive win on the road.

Arch Manning Answers The Call

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning certainly wasn't perfect. He held the ball a bit too long at times. There was also a few inaccurate throws that could have helped Texas close out the win a bit earlier.

But through it all, he put together his most complete game of the season, doing so on the road to help keep Texas' College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Manning finished the game 28 of 38 passing for 297 yards, three touchdowns and no picks. All three of his touchdown passes were of 20 yards or more.

Manning didn't try to do much and played within himself. As a result, the Texas offense eventually found its rhythm.

True Freshmen Deliver for Texas

Texas fans have known all season how talented the freshmen class is this year, and the youngsters came to play on Saturday.

Texas running back Derrek Cooper got the scoring started for the Longhorns with a 24-yard touchdown off a screen pass before wide receiver Jermaine Bishop Jr. had a 25-yard score on third down to tie the game at 27-27 late in the third quarter.

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Bishop had a career day, finishing with four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. With Cam Coleman out, he answered the bell.

Raleek Brown Starts Hot, Comes Alive Late

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) runs the ball during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas running back Raleek Brown started the game out hot, gaining chunks of yardage in between the tackles and outside the numbers.

But he was nowhere to be found in the second and third quarters, something that Steve Sarkisian made sure changed in crunch time.

Brown did damage on the ground and through the air to seal the win. He had a go-ahead 23-yard touchdown grab on a pretty wheel route down the right sideline before sealing the win with an eight-yard score in the final two minutes to put Texas up 34-20.

With Hollywood Smothers out for the rest of the season, Brown will need to stay locked in and repeat performances like he had on Saturday.

Texas Defense Didn't Blink

The Longhorns let Missouri move the ball in the first half and had some uncharacteristic mistakes, highlighted by a missed tackle from Jelani McDonald

But Will Muschamp's unit never wavered. Texas held Mizzou to zero points in the fourth quarter and 3 of 16 on third down for the game.

Fittingly, it was the Texas defense that closed out the game with an interception by Graceson Littleton.

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