Momentum Swinging Toward Texas Longhorns for 5-Star In-State OT

June has been an important month for the Texas Longhorns’ 2027 recruiting class. Texas added commitments from 10 different athletes — including seven four-star recruits and one five-star recruit — falling just shy of a top-five class, according to Rivals.

As July approaches, the Longhorns are reportedly in a strong position to land another top recruit. Multiple Rivals insiders have made official predictions that Texas will earn a commitment from a five-star in-state tackle amid a tight recruiting battle.

Texas Longhorns Positioned To Land Massive 5-Star OT

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and offensive lineman Trevor Goosby react after Manning ran for a touchdown during the first half against the UTEP Miners at Darrell K Royal — Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Ismael Camara has played his recruitment process slowly and held his cards close to his chest. He announced on May 27 that he would not take any official visits to focus on his high school team and his goal of graduating in December to enroll early. He recently cut his list down to 10 teams and does not yet have a set commitment date.

Despite the limited action this summer, the Longhorns remain well-positioned for the five-star offensive lineman. Rivals insiders Steve Wiltfong, Sam Spiegelman and Eric Nahlin all logged official predictions on June 29 that Texas would land a commitment from Camara.

Wiltfong and Spiegelman were at 60% confidence, while Nahlin recorded 80% confidence. It is unclear when Camara intends to announce his commitment, but Texas has been hot this summer. Before this, Oregon was viewed as a favorite, earning a prediction from Max Torres on May 2.

Despite the class currently ranking sixth in the country, there has been limited investment along the offensive line. This was a concern for the Class of 2026 as well, and Camara could make a big difference.

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby against the Clemson Tigers during the first round of the CFP at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Camara is listed at 6’6" and 335 pounds, and his movement skills are impressive for his size. Some sites list him as an interior offensive line prospect, but he plays tackle for Gilmer High School, a 4A Texas program, and has expressed his desire to remain on the outside.

His size and athleticism are impressive, but he is still fairly green as a recruit. He moved from France and played his first varsity football season as a junior in 2025; despite this, he is currently the No. 29 recruit in the country, according to Rivals’ Industry Ranking.

Texas currently has four offensive linemen committed in the 2027 recruiting class. Four-star tackle Brian Swanson is rated as a top-100 recruit by ESPN. Interior offensive linemen Keyon Hemphill-Woods, Lucas Rhoa and Jackson Cook are all three-star recruits as well.

Camara would help fill out the Longhorns’ offensive line of the future and could be a building block if he continues to develop.

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