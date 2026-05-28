Texas Target Cancels Upcoming Trips Ahead of Austin Official Visit

Texas has a busy summer for recruiting ahead, and it begins with a packed list of upcoming official visits.

Several Longhorns commits, potential flip targets and uncommitted recruits will visit Austin, Texas, as the season for official visits kicks off. Texas already has nearly a dozen players committed from the Class of 2027, which is currently ranked No. 19 nationally by 247Sports.

As Texas attempts to secure bids from more cornerstone recruits, one player has pulled the plug on their official visit. Though Texas will not be the only school affected, it could impact the tight race for his commitment.

Texas OL Target Ismael Camara Nixes Upcoming Official Visits

Texas Longhorns offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Kyle Flood during the game between Texas and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas will have several players visiting the Forty Acres in June as the season for athletes' official visits kicks off. One player has, however, removed themselves from this list: four-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara.

Camara is a massive offensive lineman, measuring at 6’6” and 344 pounds. Born in France, the green recruit is preparing for his senior season with Gilmer High School, a 4A program in Upshur County. He intends to graduate early to enroll in college next spring, and this dedication has impacted his schedule for official visits.

“I have decided not to take any Official Visits this summer,” Camara announced on X. “The personal challenge I set for myself two years ago (when I got here) completing high school in just 2.5 years to early enroll in 2027 demands my full commitment.”

He also indicated that he intended to focus on his team after the Gilmer Buckeyes went 4–7 in 2025. “This year, we’re determined not to let that happen. That’s another reason why I need to stay focused and put everything I have into this sh*t,” he said.

I want to extend my sincere gratitude to all the coaches and programs who have invited me to take an Official Visit this summer, as well as the dedicated staff who work tirelessly to make these visits so special for players and their families.



That being said, I have decided not… — 5🌟Ismael’’FrenchFreak’’Camara (@Only1_iscamara) May 27, 2026

Camara had four official visits on his schedule, and his recent pivot comes just days before his first. He was set to visit College Station, Texas, first on May 30, followed by a trip to LSU and Baton Rouge, La., on June 6.

Initially, Texas was set to host Camara on an official visit on June 12, with a trip to Oregon coming the following week on June 19. He visited Austin last September for a game against Sam Houston State.

According to Rivals VP of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, it is a three-team race between Texas, Texas A&M and Oregon. The Aggies are viewed as the leader, though the competition is ongoing. There is no indication when Camara plans to announce his commitment or how this news may impact that timeline.

With Camara cancelling his upcoming official visits, Texas has very few chances left to secure a commitment from the star offensive lineman. The Longhorns are looking to add a premier offensive lineman in the Class of 2027, with a pair of commitments locked from three-star recruits Keyon Hemphill-Woods and Jackson Cook.

Despite being listed as an interior offensive line prospect, Camara plays offensive tackle for Gilmer, a position he has said he intends to play at the college level. Texas will be looking to add youth at tackle after likely losing both starters after the 2026 season. Camara's dedication to his education and team could be what the Longhorns are looking to add.

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