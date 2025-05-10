Multiple Texas Longhorns Receive NFL Jersey Numbers at Rookie Minicamp
With the start of Rookie Minicamp beginning in the NFL, many Texas Longhorns draftees are popping out in their new NFL threads and with their latest jersey numbers.
Cornerback Jahdae Barron will be wearing No. 12 for the Denver Broncos, defensive tackle Alfred Collins will wear No. 99 for the San Francisco 49ers, and undrafted free agent Jake Majors gets to take his No. 65 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Additionally, former Texas wide receiver and undrafted free agent Silas Bolden will wear No. 83 with the Minnesota Vikings.
And as previously reported, quarterback Quinn Ewers will be wearing No. 14 for the Miami Dolphins.
For the first time in his football career, Ewers will be donning a new number after wearing his coveted No. 3 jersey in high school and college.
Presumably starting the season behind Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson, the seventh-round pick will have a hill to climb if he looks to become QB1 for the Dolphins. But with Tagovailoa's injury history and Wilson's struggles, an opportunity may arrive for the late-round pick.
Barron will also be wearing a brand new number as he wore No. 23 for most of his Longhorns career and No. 7 his final year in Austin.
The Broncos took Barron in the first round of the NFL Draft. Pairing him up with reigning Defensive Player of the Year cornerback Patrick Surtain II in the secondary. Adding Barron and other offseason acquisitions to a defense that finished third in fewest points allowed and ninth in interceptions, the Broncos' defense is certain to be one of the best units in football.
Alfred Collins switches from the No. 95 he wore with the Longhorns. The big defensive tackle was picked in the second round by the 49ers to help stop the run.
San Francisco finished 15th in rushing yards allowed in the NFL and the second most rushing touchdowns allowed, with 24. The addition of the 6'6, 330-pound Collins by San Francisco gives them a big individual to help the 49ers' run defense.
Center Jake Majors did not hear his name called in the draft but was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Buccaneers shortly after. Majors will don his No. 65 jersey that he wore in his five years with the Longhorns. Majors will have the opportunity to compete in Rookie Minicamp to fight for a spot on the Bucs' final roster.