Most Under Appreciated Offseason Move the Texas Longhorns Made in 2026

After a 2025 season that featured some notable moments but ultimately failed to meet expectations, Texas Longhorns made sure to get right to business this offseason in order to compete for a national championship next year.

Along with signing a talented and potentially program-changing freshmen class, the Longhorns also added some elite players out of the transfer portal. This was highlighted by the addition of Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles and Arizona State running back Raleek Brown among others.

But with so many new names now on the roster, it's natural that some of these players haven't quite yet received the offseason attention they deserve.

Texas' Most Underrated Offseason Move Came at WR

Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter catches a pass in the first half against North Carolina State Wolfpack at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

While Coleman has stolen the headlines at wide receiver this offseason, the Longhorns also made another move at the position that might have gone over the heads of some college football fans, even those in Austin.

Texas added Wake Forest transfer Sterling Berkhalter in late January, giving the Longhorns one of their later portal additions this offseason after doing most of the work earlier in the month. Coleman's presence will naturally somewhat overshadow Berkhalter and some of the other receivers, which makes him one of the more under-appreciated moves for Texas.

Berkhalter likely won't end up being one of the team's leading receivers next season but he's got veteran experience, size and overall reliability. He can out-physical most smaller defenders in contested catch scenarios and has the muscle to take on hits.

Look no further than some of the praise Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has given Berkhalter this offseason as proof of what he's capable of next season.

"He brings experience, he played a very similar system at Wake Forest, and had a very productive year last year for them," Sarkisian said. And so, I think the experience, the understanding schematically of what we do, I think he brings maturity. He's a no-nonsense guy. He's very coachable. And but the thing that he's been doing this spring, he's been making plays, and he's been making plays on 50-50 balls. I feel very comfortable when he's in right now. And I think that's a sense of maturity and confidence a guy who's been doing it a while. So he's been a very nice addition for us."

The familiarity with the offense that Sarkisian mentioned is just another reason why Berkhalter brings value that some may have overlooked.

Time will tell how the season plays out for Berkhalter, but don't be surprised if he makes some timely plays for Texas during its quest to win a national title.

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