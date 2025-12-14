Multiple Key Texas Longhorns Opt-Out of Bowl Game vs. Michigan

The Texas Longhorns didn't reach their goal this season of reaching the College Football Playoff, and despite the regular season being over, they still have one more game to play, the Cheez-Its Citrus Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Longhorns, just like every other team competing in a bowl game that isn't a part of the College Football Playoff, will be dealing with players opting out. Whether that is due to protecting their draft stock or for an early entry into the transfer portal, the Longhorns will be without multiple key pieces to their team.

The defense took the brunt of the hit, as they will be without Michael Taaffe, Anthony Hill Jr., Manny Muhammad, Ethan Burke, Trey Moore, and Jaylon Guilbeau, according to Chip Brown of 247Sports.

Who to Turn to Now?

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) runs for after recovering a fumble during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

None of the above names outside of Muhammad are too shocking; most of them wish to preserve their health in the months leading up to the NFL Draft combine as they look to begin the next stage of their career. Head coach Steve Sarkisian, though, will be able to get an early look at his secondary for next season, using the time to figure out what positions to attack in the portal the most.

Taaffe and Hill Jr. will be the toughest players to replace, as both are consistent key parts of the Longhorns defense, especially in the passing game. Both players have backups capable of stepping into their role. Liona Lefau is used to running the middle linebacker position, while Xavier Filsaime will get his chance to step up and prove to Sarkisian that the role is his.

Muhammad is the shocking move of the group opting out, with his decision showing he could be leaving the Forty Acres to try his hand at the NFL level. While he still had eligibility left, he could be moving on, potentially finishing his career with 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions.

Burke will surely be missed, and will throw off Longhorn fans tuning in as he has been a long-time staple of the defensive line. In four seasons, he has played in 52 games, finishing with 114 tackles, 10.5 sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles. Burke's absence should open the door for one of the young edge defenders to get a chance to show something.

Moore, the hybrid defensive player who switched from defensive end to outside linebacker this season, will also be missing the bowl game. Ty'Anthony Smith should be able to replace his production seamlessly, giving another look into what the 2026 defense could look like.

The Longhorns will take on the Wolverines on Dec. 31 at 2:00 p.m. CT

Recommended Articles