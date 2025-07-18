Multiple Texas Longhorns Land on Preseason All-SEC Team
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have one of the most talented rosters in the SEC headed into the 2025 season, and media members agree.
The Preseason All-SEC Teams as voted on by the media were announced by the conference Friday following SEC Media Days in Atlanta, and multiple Texas players made the cut across the three All-SEC teams.
Despite the long list of Longhorns, there's also one notable snub.
13 Texas Longhorns Earn Preseason Honors
Texas received multiple nods in all three phases and at various positions. Here is who made the cut:
OFFENSE
First-Team: RB Quintrevion Wisner, OL DJ Campbell
Second-Team: WR Ryan Wingo
Third-Team: QB Arch Manning, TE Jack Endries, OL Trevor Goosby
DEFENSE
First-Team: DL Colin Simmons, LB Anthony Hill Jr., DB Michael Taaffe
Second-Team: DB Malik Muhammad
Third-Team: LB Trey Moore
SPECIALISTS
Second-Team: P Jack Bouwmeester
Third-Team: PK Will Stone
Texas led all teams with five first-team selections on offense and defense. The Georgia Bulldogs received four first-team nods on defense but none on offense.
Somewhat surprisingly, Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. was not included on any of the three preseason teams despite being labeled as the "leader" of the room by Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.
According to Texas Athletics, this marks the second consecutive year that Hill Jr., Muhammad, Moore and Stone have received Preseason All-SEC recognition.
Sarkisian has made it clear that he feels this year's Longhorns team is as talented as any the program has had, but they will need to reach expectations by contending for national title once again. Texas has made it to back-to-back College Football Playoff Semifinals but have yet to punch a ticket to the title game in the CFP era.
"I think the key for us this fall, we've got to go enjoy this journey," Sarkisian said. "We need to be present, and we need to be present in the moment, enjoy the journey, and then ultimately finish the mission. We've been close. We've been there. We've been knocking on the door the last two years. But to go do that, we need to take it one step at a time as we embark on the summit that we're looking for, and that's going to take great discipline. It's going to take great commitment. It's going to take great toughness, mental and physical toughness we need. It's going to take action and doing our job."
Texas will begin its 2025 season against Ohio State on Aug. 30.