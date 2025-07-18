Longhorns Country

Multiple Texas Longhorns Land on Preseason All-SEC Team

The Texas Longhorns are receiving ample recognition from media members on the Preseason All-SEC Teams.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and running back Quintrevion Wisner (26) celebrate a touchdown by Manning during the game against UTSA at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and running back Quintrevion Wisner (26) celebrate a touchdown by Manning during the game against UTSA at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have one of the most talented rosters in the SEC headed into the 2025 season, and media members agree.

The Preseason All-SEC Teams as voted on by the media were announced by the conference Friday following SEC Media Days in Atlanta, and multiple Texas players made the cut across the three All-SEC teams.

Despite the long list of Longhorns, there's also one notable snub.

13 Texas Longhorns Earn Preseason Honors

Texas received multiple nods in all three phases and at various positions. Here is who made the cut:

OFFENSE

First-Team: RB Quintrevion Wisner, OL DJ Campbell

Second-Team: WR Ryan Wingo

Third-Team: QB Arch Manning, TE Jack Endries, OL Trevor Goosby

DEFENSE

First-Team: DL Colin Simmons, LB Anthony Hill Jr., DB Michael Taaffe

Second-Team: DB Malik Muhammad

Third-Team: LB Trey Moore

SPECIALISTS

Second-Team: P Jack Bouwmeester

Third-Team: PK Will Stone

Texas led all teams with five first-team selections on offense and defense. The Georgia Bulldogs received four first-team nods on defense but none on offense.

Somewhat surprisingly, Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. was not included on any of the three preseason teams despite being labeled as the "leader" of the room by Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

According to Texas Athletics, this marks the second consecutive year that Hill Jr., Muhammad, Moore and Stone have received Preseason All-SEC recognition.

Sarkisian has made it clear that he feels this year's Longhorns team is as talented as any the program has had, but they will need to reach expectations by contending for national title once again. Texas has made it to back-to-back College Football Playoff Semifinals but have yet to punch a ticket to the title game in the CFP era.

"I think the key for us this fall, we've got to go enjoy this journey," Sarkisian said. "We need to be present, and we need to be present in the moment, enjoy the journey, and then ultimately finish the mission. We've been close. We've been there. We've been knocking on the door the last two years. But to go do that, we need to take it one step at a time as we embark on the summit that we're looking for, and that's going to take great discipline. It's going to take great commitment. It's going to take great toughness, mental and physical toughness we need. It's going to take action and doing our job."

Texas will begin its 2025 season against Ohio State on Aug. 30.

feed

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

Home/Football