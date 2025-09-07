Multiple Tight Ends Show Up for Texas vs. San Jose State
The Texas Longhorns claimed their first victory of the 2025 season against the San Jose State Spartans in a dominant fashion.
Room for improvement still exists across multiple areas, but specific players and groups came up big during Saturday’s matchup.
One of these groups was the Longhorns’ tight end room, led by junior transfer Jack Endries.
Endries’ career
Endries began his collegiate career as a walk-on at Cal, but he emerged into a crucial component of their offense during his tenure with the Golden Bears. He started in all 26 games throughout his redshirt freshman and sophomore years, recording 623 receiving yards on 56 receptions in 2024.
He entered the transfer portal after this past season, and since former Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, Endries decided to bring his talents to Texas ahead of the 2025 season.
So far, he has proven to be an integral addition to Texas’ offense.
He kicked off his career in burnt orange by leading the team in receiving yards against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 1, logging four receptions for 50 yards.
In Saturday's game against the Spartans, Endries found himself on the other end of two of quarterback Arch Manning's four touchdown passes. He finished the game with two receptions for 52 yards, helping Texas achieve a 38-7 victory in their home opener.
The ceiling seems to be high for the junior, along with those he shares the position with.
Texas tight ends against San Jose State
Freshman tight end Emaree Winston had a 33-yard reception, and sophomore tight end Jordan Washington contributed a 22-yard reception. The tight end group as a whole made up roughly a third of Texas’ total receiving yards, showcasing the depth that exists within the position group.
As Manning works to play with more ease and establish rhythm as the offense’s leader, having reliable pass catchers across multiple positions will likely prove advantageous.
Texas has two more games to sharpen their skills before conference play, each of which will take place at home in the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. These games will serve as a chance for Endries and company to continue growing as a unit and building their connection with Manning.
By the time October rolls around, they will need to be ready to help their team claim victories against tough SEC opponents both at home and on the road.