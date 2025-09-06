Arch Manning Bounces Back as Texas Longhorns Roll Past San Jose State
AUSTIN -- It wasn't always pretty, but the Texas Longhorns have picked up their first win of the season -- and the first of the full-time Arch Manning era.
Manning threw for () touchdowns and ran for another as No. 7 Texas bounced back from its season-opening loss to Ohio State with a 38-7 win over the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday in the home opener.
A few missed throws? Sure. A bad interception in the red zone before halftime? You bet. Manning had his mistakes, but it's clear that his talent is undeniable, something that was obvious during his 20-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that proved to be the highlight of the game.
Arch Manning Finishes With Five Total Touchdowns
Manning finished 19 of 30 passing for 295 yards, four ouchdowns and one interception. He also added four carries for 23 yards and the score. Longhorns wideout Parker Livingstone had four catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns while tight end Jack Endries finished with two catches for 52 yards and two touchdowns.
With Quintrevion Wisner out, Texas running back CJ Baxter carried most of the load, ending with 13 carries for 64 yards.
San Jose State quarterback Walker Eget went 21 of 42 passing for 188 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.
Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero made some impressive plays, tallying seven catches for 66 yards in the process.
Manning and the offense got out to another slow start but got some help from the defense early. This allowed Texas to begin blowing the doors open with two Livingstone touchdowns in the opening quarter, the first of which went for 83 yards.
Two touchdown grabs from Endries came amid takeaways by the Texas defense on three straight possessions, as an interception from Jaylon Guilbeau and fumble recoveries from Ty'Anthony Smith and Trey Moore set up the offense for three touchdowns. Endries' second score in as many drives gave the Longhorns a 28-0 lead at the start of the second quarter.
San Jose State responded with an impressive eight-play, 75-yard drive midway through the second quarter, capping things off with a four-yard touchdown run from running back Jabari Bates.
However, that would end up being the only points of the game for the Spartans.
Despite a few undisciplined penalties and mistakes, the Texas defense was stout throughout the afternoon, forcing four turnovers.
Arguably the biggest highlight of the day for San Jose State was on a play that was overturned. On a deep pass down the left sideline, Spartans receiver Leland Smith, a Houston native, somehow pinned the ball to the back of Kobe Black and appeared to come up with the catch.
But unfortunately, for Smith's SportsCenter Top 10 hopes, the officials ruled it incomplete upon further review.
The Longhorns will look to continue some early-season growth in Week 3 at home against the UTEP Miners.