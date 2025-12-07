National Voices Rally Behind Texas' College Football Playoff Push

At 9-3 this season, it seemed as though Texas football's College Football Playoff chances were slim, and the Longhorns, for the first time in three years, would not be securing a postseason berth.

That was until some big losses on conference championship weekend may have given Texas a chance, even earning some advocacy for the Horns from a few notable voices in college football.

ESPN play-by-play commentator Chris Fowler advocated for Texas, saying that despite their three-loss record, the team should have a chance at making the final bracket.

Chris Fowler Believes the Longhorns Deserve a Shot

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black (6) and teammates react after making an interception during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

"You got teams like Texas, which lost to Ohio State early — took a non-conference game, tough game, won the stat battle, lost on the scoreboard," Fowler said. "And they’re going to be penalized for taking that game — that’s not hype."

To start the season, Texas took on a Top 5 non-conference opponent when facing Ohio State, and since they lost to the Buckeyes, the team's three losses seems to be the biggest stain on a fairly impressive resume.

Fowler decided to give his take on the situation, repeating a common argument for Texas to be admitted into a playoff berth. If Texas is punished for taking a tough out-of-conference opponent, then what is the incentive for any team in the future to schedule such high-ranking games if the committee doesn't account for that in their decision?

Facing the Buckeyes, Texas was the only team in the nation during the regular season to hold the Buckeyes to fewer than 24 points, with a final score of 14-7. The only other team to accomplish that feat was the undefeated, and now likely new No. 1 seed, Indiana Hoosiers, in the Big Ten Championship game on Sunday when they defeated Ohio State 13-10.

Statistically, Texas was not entirely bested by Ohio State either, out-passing and out-rushing the defending national champions while playing the Buckeyes on the road in Columbus.

If Texas were scheduled an easier opponent to start the season and took a win similar to what many FBS teams do, then they would likely be in much greater contention for a playoff berth, if not guaranteed one. But the team decided to face the then No. 3 team in the nation, which subsequently became the No. 1 team in the nation and stayed at that ranking for the rest of the regular season.

Kirby Smart Supports Texas

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looks on after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Texas did lose to the unranked Florida Gators, but it was a game in one of the most difficult environments in the country, in Gainesville. One standout SEC head coach even said that the Longhorns' second loss of the season isn't as bad as many think.

"Texas is sitting there right now with one of the best football teams to me in the country," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "People are going to ridicule and make fun of Florida; that roster is big and physical, and talented. I've said it this entire year, people don't get it."

With the selection show set to take place in a few hours, Texas may find itself on the edge of a playoff berth after Alabama and BYU were on the receiving end of blowout losses on Saturday. With a 3-2 record against top ten opponents, and one of the most difficult schedules in the nation, where Texas finished with only three losses, perhaps the team deserves a chance.