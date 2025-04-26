New Orleans Saints Pick Texas Longhorns DL Vernon Broughton in NFL Draft
The Texas Longhorns will see another defensive lineman head to the pros with Vernon Broughton being selected as the No. 71 overall pick in the third round to the New Orleans Saints.
Broughton spent five years on the Forty Acres and was a staple of one of the best college defenses in the country.
He racked up 39 total tackles, 24 of them solo, alongside 4.5 tackles for loss and four sacks through all 16 games this season. He was also credited for two forced fumbles and recovering three, five quarterback hurries and two pass break-ups.
In the Longhorns' SEC debut against Mississippi State, Broughton brought in five tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He recorded a season-high six tackles during the team's appearance in the SEC Championship game versus Georgia, and during their three postseason games, Broughton made a combined 11 tackles.
Broughton now leaves Texas with 69 career tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.
He is the sixth Longhorn to be selected out of the Draft and the second Texas defensive lineman after Alfred Collins went to the 49ers in the second round.
The Draft will continue through Saturday as all 14 former Longhorns from this year's NFL Combine hope to hear their name called.