New Texas Coaching Staff Hire to Debut in Bowl Game vs. Michigan

Following their worst rushing season since 1944, the Texas Longhorns decided to make a personnel change in terms of coaching.

The Longhorns brought in former Florida Gators running backs coach Jabbar Juluke to replace the recently fired Chad Scott, looking to shake things up in 2026.

However, it seems as though Texas fans and administrators won’t have to wait until next season to catch a glimpse of the new brain behind their rushing game.

Juluke to coach in bowl game

The Longhorns are set to take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31., a matchup that will now mark Juluke’s debut in burnt orange.

This intra-conference career move will involve a tight turnaround for the former Gator coach, who spent this season and the three before it in Gainesville, Florida. That being said, when Florida hired new head coach Jon Sumrall at the end of November, it was revealed that he would not be retaining Juluke.

Juluke was suspended for three games this season, meaning that he didn’t coach against the Longhorns when they fell short against Florida in their SEC opener. Despite the fact that he wasn’t present for the matchup, it seems that he has been on Texas’ radar.

Many anticipated he would land within the Kentucky Wildcats’ program, but the Longhorns instead took him on and will get a preview of his capabilities in just over a week in Orlando, Florida.

Due to different players on each team choosing to forgo the bowl game for various reasons, both of these teams might not be in their truest forms. Since running backs CJ Baxter and Jerrick Gibson have both announced decisions to transfer, running back Quintrevion Wisner will likely carry the brunt of the load in the matchup.

Freshman Michael Terry III, who was moved from wide receiver to running back after Gibson’s exit, could also become a key contributor.

It will be interesting to see how Juluke is able to involve different roleplayers and structure Texas’ rushing game in his first battle with the program.

The stakes associated with this bowl game are relatively low, which could be a good thing for the new coach and his surrounding staff. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and company will get to see how he responds to being thrown into a new environment, but it won’t have to be in a regular season matchup where every win is crucial.

He will then have the whole spring and summer to prepare his group for what’s next, which is the 2026 season.