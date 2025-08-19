New Texas Longhorns Assistant Coach Named Rising Star
Released Monday, in 247Sports’ 30-under-30 for 2025 list, the site compiled a list of “young names in college football you need to know,” — and the new Texas Longhorns edge coach is on it.
The recent addition to the Texas coaching huddle is 29-year-old edge coach LaAllan Clark, having joined the staff in February 2025.
Previously with Ohio State, Clark helped the Buckeyes rank nationally in various defensive categories, all before winning their College Football Playoff National Championship last season.
LaAllan Clark on the 30-under-30 list
The Baton Rouge native began his coaching career in 2019 as a graduate assistant for Prairie View A&M, where he was part of their 2021 SWAC Western Division championship team. The following year, Clark became the defensive ends coach at Southwestern University, and assisted the Jaguars in securing a SWAC Western Division title.
This was all before earning a spot as a graduate assistant with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2023, where he played an integral role in the development of Ohio State’s defensive line, in which they ranked first in the FBS in pass defensive, third in total defense and 18th against the run.
Further, the 2024 Ohio State defense ranked first in the nation for scoring defense, yards allowed per play, total defense and opponents touchdowns scored in the red zone. The Buckeyes also ranked No. 2 nationally in sacks, passing touchdowns allowed per game and opponent red zone scoring percentage — all while ranking No. 3 in rushing defense, passing defense and sacks per game.
“Texas lured Clark away from Ohio State earlier this offseason, and he's already made an immediate impact on the recruiting trail,” according to 247Sports.
Regarding recruits, Clark was the lead recruiter for Texas on five-star California edge Richard Wesley, who decommitted from the Oregon Ducks earlier this offseason.
During his time with Ohio State, he worked with nine All-Big Ten defensive linemen and helped coach a unit that saw four players drafted last year. Outside of college coaching, Clark has also trained various current NFL pass rushers.
“(He) drawn praise for his football IQ at a young age and is known as an easy connector with his players,” 247Sports wrote.
All things considered, it comes to no surprise why Clark was heavily sought out by the Longhorns following the end of the 2024 season. He has been a clear contributing factor in successful teams, and proves why he has been labeled a young rising coach in college football.