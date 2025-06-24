Five-Star Texas Longhorns Commit Richard Wesley Reveals Reasoning Behind Decision
When five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley immediately followed his official Texas Longhorns visit with a commitment to the program on Sunday, he grabbed the attention of football fans across the country.
The 6-foot-5, 250 pound prospect's decision follows his decommitment from Oregon by about a month, and with his recruitment officially shut down, it looks like Texas has earned a long term commitment from Wesley.
In a conversation with Rivals’ Adam Gorney at the Rivals Five-Star event yesterday, he revealed a little bit more about why Texas felt like the right landing spot.
“I think Texas is a great school,” Wesley said. “Not only football, but academically. They have great degrees, great business schools, great schools, and so I felt like the decision was best of both worlds. I get to play in the SEC, but I also get to walk out with a good degree.”
When addressing the impression that Texas’ academics left on him, he mentioned that the academic advisor he had the opportunity to meet with during his visit was a driving factor in his choice to select Texas as his new home. According to Wesley, she plays somewhat of a “team mom” role for players and works diligently to provide support to the athletes she supervises.
Wesley has included in his X [formerly Twitter] profile that he has a 4.0 GPA, making him a highly sought-after prospect for his capabilities on and off the field. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 2 edge rusher in the country and the No. 3 overall recruit in the state of California.
He currently attends Sierra Canyon High School, where he hopes to earn a state title during his upcoming senior season.
“I’m gonna win a state championship this high school season, and I want to win one in my college season,” he said.
Texas has reached the College Football Playoff semifinal two seasons in a row now, which helps them establish credibility to recruits like Wesley, who are ready to help finish the job.
Another factor in Wesley’s decision to become a Longhorn was edge coach LaAllen Clark.
“Coach Clark comes from a humble beginning,” Wesley said. “He kinda leveled up during Covid season, and he’s just a great guy.”
As far as the future goes, Wesley can look forward to donning burnt orange and helping the Longhorns work towards the national title during his tenure. However, with senior year standing between him and the Forty Acres, his main priority seems to be further developing.
“I’m glad everything is calm now, and I really get to work now,” the prospect said.