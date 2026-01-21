New Texas Longhorns LB Reacts to Transfer Portal Decision

The Texas Longhorns have made plenty of transfer portal headlines so far this offseason but decided to make one more on Sunday.

Texas landed Akron transfer linebacker Markus Boswell, signing him after a solid 2025 season with the Zips.

A product of Lake Travis High School in Austin, Boswell was overlooked by some of the country's top programs but now returns home looking to make an impact on Texas' defense.

New Texas LB Markus Boswell: 'Feels Great to Be Home'

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Boswell recently shared the first pictures of himself in a Texas jersey along with his reaction to what could be a career-changing decision.

"Had a great OV, feels great to be home," Boswell wrote. "Becoming a Longhorn means so much."

Take a look:

Boswell is now officially a second generation Longhorn. His father, Mark Boswell, was a former long jumper at Texas.

Despite flying a bit under the radar as a recruit, Boswell still received offers from programs like Colorado, Arizona, UNLV, Tulane, Texas State, UMass, North Texas, UTSA, Wyoming and Sam Houston among others.

This past season for the Zips, Boswell played in 11 games while posting 19 total tackles (six solo), one sack, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, one pass breakup and one interception.

Boswell joins a new-look Texas linebacker room that also features Pitt transfer Rasheem Biles and Florida State transfer Justin Cryer. Texas lost linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore to the NFL Draft while Liona Lefau entered the portal and committed to Colorado. But in return, the Longhorns also retained linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith.

In addition to these three linebackers, the Longhorns have addressed multiple areas of the roster -- and might not be done yet.

Texas' portal class is also headlined by wide receiver Cam Coleman, Arizona State running back Raleek Brown, Rutgers cornerback Bo Mascoe and NC State running back Hollywood Smothers.

Joining them are players like Oregon State offensive lineman Dylan Sikorski, LSU lineman Zion Williams, Texas A&M offensive lineman Jonte Newman, Wake Forest offensive tackle Melvin Siani, Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas, Arkansas defensive end Ian Geffrard, Memphis kicker Gianni Spetic, Florida State punter Mac Chiumento and New Mexico long snapper Trey Dubuc.

Though Biles and Smith will lead the new-look linebacker room for new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, Boswell will provide key depth while also being a developmental player that the Longhorns can mold into an eventual starter.