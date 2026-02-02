New Texas Longhorns Linebackers Get Work in With Program Legend

The Texas Longhorns are gearing up for a big 2026.

Texas brought in the No. 8 high school class and the No. 3 portal class, and their highly-touted newcomers have already gotten to work.

Three of the newest Longhorns recently got work in with one of the program's legends.

Justin Cryer, Markus Boswell and Tyler Atkinson Work Out With Longhorn Legend Derrick Johnson

Texas Longhorns linebacker Derrick Johnson tackles Michigan Wolverines Wide Receiver Jermaine Gonzales during the 2005 Rose Bowl | Imagn Images

Justin Cryer and Markus Boswell, the No. 25 and No. 137 ranked linebackers in the most recent transfer portal, were recently seen on Instagram working out with College Football Hall-of-Famer Derrick Johnson.

Take a look:

Johnson also worked out with Tyler Atkinson, the No. 4 linebacker in the class of 2026 and an early-enrollee at Texas.

If there is anyone Longhorns fans want to see training the next crop of linebackers, it is Derrick Johnson.

He accrued a laundry list of accolades during his time in the burnt orange, winning the Nagurski, Butkus, and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year awards. He was also a two-time All-American.

He was selected 15th overall in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, where he spent 13 years and currently holds the record for career tackles. He was also a four-time Pro-Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

The linebackers training under his tutelage are part of a reloading effort for the Longhorns, who are losing starting linebackers Liona Lefau, Trey Moore and Anthony Hill Jr.

Cryer is an experienced 6'1, 238 lb backer who spent three years contributing to Florida State's second level. The Katy, Texas native accumulated 87 tackles across 34 games with the Seminoles.

Boswell was a four-year starter at Lake Travis High School in Austin before committing to play for Akron. He had a limited role in his one year with the Zips, but still managed to force two turnovers, recover two fumbles and notch a sack.

Atkinson was a monster linebacker for Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, and was named a first-team All-American by MaxPreps last season. The 6'3, 200 lb force racked up 553 tackles, 103 tackles-for-loss, and 39.5 sacks over his four years as a Varsity starter.

They are joined by the No. 2 linebacker in the portal, Rasheem Biles, and four-star freshmen Rocky Cummings and Kosi Okpala. Texas is also bringing back linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith, who contributed last year but is expected to step into a starting role this season.