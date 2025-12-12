New Texas RBs Coach Was Involved in Controversial Pregame Fight This Season

The Texas Longhorns didn't take long to find a new running backs coach after parting ways with Chad Scott following just one season with the program.

Texas football announced that it has officially hired former Florida Gators running backs coach Jabbar Juluke to the same role along with being the team's associate head coach under Steve Sarkisian.

The move marks a fresh start for Juluke, who faced some controversy this past season while at Florida, something that potentially prevented him from receiving the interim head coach role after Billy Napier was fired.

Jabbar Juluke's Pregame Slap Led to Three-Game Suspension

Florida Gators associate head coach for running backs Jabbar Juluke walks on the field against the Long Island Sharks during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

During pregame warmups for the Florida vs. LSU game in Baton Rouge on Sept. 13 earlier this season, ESPN cameras caught Juluke slapping LSU safety Joel Rogers as players and assistant coaches exchanged words on the field. This led to some pushing and shoving before the altercation fizzled out.

Juluke, who is wearing a backwards black Florida hat in the clip, can be seen making quick contact with Rogers, leading to retaliation from LSU players.

Take a look:

Pregame video from ESPN/ABC shows Florida assistant coach Jabbar Juluke slapping LSU safety Joel Rogers before Saturday’s game.



Juluke has been suspended three games by the school and SEC. pic.twitter.com/PTLqUUPP22 — 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) September 17, 2025

Jukule was not fired, and was instead suspended three games for the altercation with Rogers. LSU ended up beating Florida, 20-10.

It's unclear what was said between Rogers and Juluke, but it's never a good look when an assistant coach makes aggressive contact with a player, regardless of whether or not it was warranted.

"Jabbar Juluke's conduct during the pregame altercation reflects behavior that is unacceptable and not aligned with the standards of the Southeastern Conference," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement on Sept. 16. "Coaches are expected to be leaders and to de-escalate tense situations, and that did not happen in this circumstance. This suspension is appropriate, and any future misconduct by Jabbar Juluke will result in more severe disciplinary action."

Former LSU Coach Brian Kelly Commented on Jabbar Juluke Suspension

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly talks to wide receiver Zavion Thomas against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Then-LSU head coach Brian Kelly commented on the suspension in the days following the game.

"Our commissioner has a better sense on issuing those penalties than me," Kelly said. "We just wanted to make sure that our player was was safe, and that he was okay. That was the priority on our end, and whatever happened relative to suspensions, sanctions, whatever the case may be that that's out of our hands, we want to take care of our player, and that's that's what we did this week."

Kelly, who was eventually fired on Oct. 26, was criticized by some for not being more publicly critical of Juluke's actions.

Juluke will now be serving a key role on the Texas coaching staff next season. It will be interesting to see what Sarkisian has to say about Juluke's hire -- and his incident at Florida -- leaded into the 2026 campaign.