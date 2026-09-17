New Video Shows Truth About Steve Sarkisian's Halftime Interview Controversy With ESPN

It didn’t take long after triple zeros hit the scoreboard inside Darrell K. Royal Texas-Memorial Stadium on Saturday for the headlines to shift away from the Texas Longhorns' 24-23 comeback win over Ohio State to what happened right afterward.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was very brief in his post-game interview with ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe; he was briefly shown on camera yelling “Texas fight, Hook 'Em” before walking off to go celebrate with his team without taking a question.

But that wasn’t the only time Sarkisian appeared to blow off a standard broadcast interview. Earlier in the evening, right after halftime, ESPN cut to Laura Rutledge right outside the tunnel to the Texas locker room, where Sarkisian could be seen jogging off.

Rutledge explained at the start of the third quarter that Sarkisian had waited through some “technical difficulties” before heading to the locker room to address the Longhorns, who were trailing 20-3 at the time.

Despite Rutledge clearing the air, Sarkisian received criticism for running off from the halftime interview, but a new camera angle of the incident shows that he was hardly at fault.

Here's What Actually Happened

Sep 5, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team on to the field before a game against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian addressed both incidents on Thursday while speaking with the media, before a video from KXAN News’ Noah Gross showed the interaction with Rutledge, where Sarkisian walked away.

The Texas head coach is shown waiting for the first six seconds of the 12-second video before he appears to say something to Rutledge and then heads off to the locker room.

The television broadcast cut to Rutledge down on the field just seconds after Sarkisian took off, where she explained what happened.

Take a look at the new angle:

Our photo journalist Aidan Boyd captured Sark having to wait for the interview heading into halftime. https://t.co/SKhoJ2irkM pic.twitter.com/ubdDirOutt — Noah Gross (@noah_gross27) September 17, 2026

Despite not doing the usual halftime interview, Sarkisian did speak with Rutledge right before the second half kicked off.

But on Thursday, Sarkisian expressed regret for not showing more “patience” with Rutledge.

“I was scheduled to have an interview with Laura Rutledge,” Sarkisian said. “ESPN was having technical difficulties, and I had to make a had to make a in in moment decision to stay, wait on the interview, or try to get with our team and try to make the proper adjustments to come out and play as good as we could in the second half. …

"We know we're going to have more opportunities with that crew covering us, and we're looking forward to those opportunities. So, could have definitely handled that situation better with a little bit more patience in the moment.”

Texas’ attention now turns to Saturday's home game against the UTSA Roadrunners. Kickoff between the Longhorns and Roadrunners is scheduled for 7 p.m.

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