The Play That Changed Everything for Texas Against Ohio State

Texas Longhorns fans will never forget their team's remarkable comeback against Ohio State. Texas trailed by 20 heading into the fourth quarter. They methodically pushed the ball downfield, and suddenly Hollywood Smothers is running into the end zone for the go-ahead score.

It was an unprecedented comeback against the nation's highest-ranked team. The Longhorns looked lifeless for the majority of the game, but still found a way to win.

However, one play changed the entire complexion of Texas-Ohio State without anyone realizing it.

Emaree Winston's Fourth Down Conversion

Texas Longhorns tight end Emaree Winston. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Ryan Niblett nearly cost Texas a possession on a punt, the Longhorns started at their own nine-yard line with 5:47 left in the third quarter. After a couple of first downs, Texas faced a fourth-and-nine from their own 42-yard line. Steve Sarkisian decided to go for it.

"Wow", said color commentator Kirk Herbstreit as Manning took the snap.

Everyone was surprised by Sarkisian's risky decision. Manning felt instant pressure from Ohio State defensive lineman Khary Wilder. Manning rolled to his right, threw a pass on the run, and found tight end Emaree Winston.

Winston caught the ball at the 45-yard line with a Buckeye defender on his back. He barreled through and moved the chains. It was a tremendous effort from the 6'1" tight end. But no one knew that play would spark the comeback.

Texas drove the field and capitalized on a touchdown pass to Ryan Wingo. The comeback may not have happened if not for Winston's efforts. He finished with three catches for 39 yards.

Another play may have also saved the game. On that same drive, Texas faced a third-and-eight. Emmett Mosley V caught a pass from Manning but fumbled the ball. Ohio State appeared to recover, but somehow, Cam Coleman fell on the ball and kept the drive alive.

The Extra Effort

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When we look back on this game, the touchdowns will be the headline. But Winston and Coleman's extra-effort plays get buried. Without them, Texas doesn't win on Saturday.

Sarkisian's team was resilient. They didn't do anything special to pull off a 20-point comeback. The Longhorns stuck to the game plan and played the Buckeyes like it was 0-0 the entire time. That's what stands out about this victory.

Sure, Texas didn't look great through three quarters. Sarkisian said there are a lot of things to work on. But the Longhorns didn't play their best game and still won. That should scare the rest of the SEC.

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