New York Giants Release Former Texas Longhorns WR
A former Texas Longhorns wide receiver is headed back to free agency in hopes of looking for his next home in the NFL.
Per reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the New York Giants have released former Texas receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey. New York signed him to a one-year deal in March but have now chosen to move in a different direction ahead of training camp later this offseason.
Humphrey played three seasons at Texas, ending his time on the Forty Acres with a career-best year in 2018.
A Southlake, TX product, Humphrey originally went undrafted in 2019 but eventually carved out a solid career for himself. He finished his time at Texas with 125 catches for 1,622 yards and 10 touchdowns in 36 games.
As a rookie for the New Orleans Saints, he played in five games and made one start but didn't record a catch. The following season in 2020, Humphrey appeared in just three games but caught three passes for 46 yards and a touchdown. Humphrey then had his best season to date with New Orleans in 2021, finishing the campaign with 13 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games (four starts).
He signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots that offseason but played in just six games (two starts) while recording two catches for 20 yards.
The Patriots didn't re-sign Humphrey but things worked out for the best, as the Denver Broncos signed him to a one-year, $1.08 million contract during the 2023 offseason. He would go on to play in all 24 regular season games for the Broncos over the next two seasons, which included 15 starts.
As a Bronco, Humphrey had 44 catches for 455 yards and four touchdowns.
Humphrey has proven to be a solid depth piece at receiver and will now hope another team recognizes this by adding him to their training camp roster, which would give him a chance at making a team or practice squad for the 2025 season.