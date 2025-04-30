NFL Execs Hint at Arch Manning's Plan for 2026 NFL Draft
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns could potentially have Arch Manning as a starter for two seasons instead of one.
Per reports from The Athletic, five anonymous NFL executives were recently asked about Manning's plans for the 2026 NFL Draft and believe that it's likely he stays at Texas for a fourth season instead of declaring for the pros. He has played in 12 games in two years as a Longhorn while going 2-0 as a starter.
Teams like the Los Angeles Rams or Cleveland Browns could potentially be among the teams that are eyeing quarterback talent in 2026 after a 2025 class that was seen as weaker than previous years.
Manning is set to enter his first full season as a starter after taking over for Quinn Ewers but could potentially be the No. 1 overall pick next draft cycle if he lives up to expectations in 2025. Ewers helped lead Texas to back-to-back College Football Playoff Semifinals before being a seventh-round pick by the Miami Dolphins. Falling short of that stage in the Manning era will be seen as a disappointment for Texas.
Regardless of what Manning decides to do after the 2025 season, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian admitted Monday at the Houston Touchdown Club that he wants the decision to be a tough one, as it would signal that the Longhorns had another successful season.
“Here’s what I hope. I hope he’s got a really hard decision to make on about January 21," Sarkisian said. "That means we played for a long time. That means he probably had a really good season. And that means he’s probably trying to figure out do I want one more year in the burnt orange or is it time to go to the NFL? I hope it’s a really, really hard decision. I hope it’s not a no-brainer for him to come back to school.”
Manning finished last season with 10 appearances and two starts against Louisiana Monroe and Mississippi State. He went 61 of 90 passing for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two picks. He added 25 carries for 108 yards and four scores on the ground.
Manning will make his third-career start when the Longhorns open up the regular season on the road against the Ohio State