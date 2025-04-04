NFL Insider Hints At Arch Manning Staying With Texas Longhorns Longer Than Expected
Arch Manning has only started two games in his Texas Longhorns career, but many have already penciled him in as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
In fact, some even claimed that, were he draft eligible this season, he would still have been taken with the top pick over the likes of Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.
As a result, some teams are reportedly already angling to get themselves into position to draft Manning next spring and secure their future franchise star QB.
However, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, those teams may want to pump the breaks, because Manning could be sticking around in Austin for the long haul.
"First of all, there's no guarantees that Arch Manning's coming out after next year," Schefter said on ESPN's Get Up. "It sounds like he certainly could be staying beyond next year. I'm not a college football insider, but none of the Mannings ever went out early, and I don't know with NIL money being what it is why Arch would do that. So, all of this conversation about 'tanking for Arch next year,' he could be in the draft in 2027, not even next year."
Obviously, the idea that Manning is already a surefire pick for the No. 1 overall spot next spring is troubling on the surface for Texas fans, who desperately want his era under center to last as long as possible.
That said, it is also a sign that the hype surrounding the former No. 1 overall recruit has gotten way out of hand.
Manning has started two games in his college career, and played around three full games in total. In two of those games - against UTSA and Mississippi State - he looked like a super star. Against ULM, and later in the season against Georgia in a relief effort, he showed signs of being... well, a freshman who is still learning how to be an elite college quarterback.
Regardless, Manning has a chance to do something special at Texas, and given that he grew up as a Texas fan, it would be logical to assume that he would want to maximize his time at his dream school.
On top of that, he is already earning so much money in NIL, that the temptation to leave Austin is less prevelent than it has been in years past. Not to mention, as a Manning, money has never and likely will never be an issue.
So if Schefter is on to something here, which we think he is, Texas fans might want to get use to having Manning on Campus through at least 2027.