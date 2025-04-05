NFL Exec Suggests One Team Should Tank for Arch Manning
Even though Arch Manning has only started two games so far in his college career for the Texas Longhorns, the hype continues to build.
This should be no surprise due to the spotlight that has been him on him dating back to even before he announced his commitment to the Longhorns in June 2022 as a five-star rated prospect.
However, nothing may be more evident of just how much hype is building surrounding Manning's first full season as the starting quarterback in Austin than what two NFL executives reportedly told The Athletic's Mike Sando about what the New Orleans Saints' offseason plans should be.
"It is easy to say from afar, but of all the teams, New Orleans, you can go get Arch Manning!" the executive said. "Tear the thing down! You are not really competitive, you have no answer at QB, you are bloated, you have cap issues and in a year, the prodigal son could return home. What am I missing?"
Tearing it all down now and planning on taking a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft is one thing. But tearing it down and hoping to take a specific quarterback prospect in a year, or potentially two, is another conversation.
Even with just two career starts, Manning is already being viewed as a future first-round pick. That is despite the uncertainty of when he'd decide to enter the draft. While he would be eligible to enter next offseason as a redshirt sophomore, he could very well opt to return for another full season of tape.
However, the suggestion that the Saints should go ahead and start the "tank for Arch" movement is spurred on their connection to the Manning family. The Longhorns' quarterback's grandfather, Archie, spent 11 seasons as the Saints' franchise quarterback.
He is a member of their Ring of Honor and the franchise's own Hall of Fame. The ties are already there. But family ties aren't the only thing the Saints could have going for them.
The contract of current quarterback Derek Carr also lines for the Saints to potentially start over with Manning as their new face of the franchise. Even if New Orleans can't find a suitable trade partner to take Carr now, his contract expires after the 2026 season.
And after enduring a 5-12 season in 2024, the Saints have already undergone what could be called a cultural reset with the firing of then-head coach Dennis Allen and the hiring of Kellen Moore as his replacement this offseason. With their head coach of the future already in place, they could very well want to pair him with their next franchise signal-caller soon.