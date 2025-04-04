Texas Longhorns Land Commitment From Purdue Transfer Camden Heide
Texas Longhorns men's basketball has landed its second commitment out of the transfer portal this offseason following the hiring of head coach Sean Miller.
Per reports from On3's Joe Tipton, Purdue Boilermakers transfer forward Camden Heide has committed to Texas after spending the past two seasons under head coach Matt Painter. He entered the portal on Wednesday and didn't take long to make his decision.
There was no reported buzz surrounding Heide and Texas, as his commitment came from out of nowhere. Still, he joins Xavier wing Dailyn Swain as the first two players to transfer to Texas in the Miller era. The Longhorns have retained Jordan Pope, Tramon Mark and Nic Codie for next season.
A native of Minneapolis, Heide, who stands at 6-7, 205 pounds, averaged 4.7 points and 3.6 rebounds this past season while starting eight of 36 games. In the Sweet 16 loss to Houston, he hit a pair of clutch triples in the final five minutes that nearly sent the game to overtime, including one that tied the game with 35 seconds left.
Miller said during his introductory press confernce that the team intends to play fast. Having a shooter like Heide there to space the floor while also offering solid size is clearly something Miller sees benefiting the offense.
"Certainly recognize there's a number of programs in the SEC that are playing a style that is unique, using the three point shot more than ever before, playing at a pace that maybe the great teams of the past didn't necessarily play as fast, but that's what I believe in," Miller said. "But I do want to say this, there's no way you can do it by scoring and out scoring people in college basketball, the defense is so much a part of the talent that you have when you think of basketball, people think of talent on the offensive end, I can make the case, talent, size, quickness, shot blocking, positional height, that right there impacts the defensive side of the ball, perhaps even more here you have to be great at both."
The Longhorns will need to keep stacking commits over the coming weeks in order to put together a competitive roster for next season.