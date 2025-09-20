Nick Saban Rejects Extreme Arch Manning Idea
It would be an understatement to say that Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning hasn't had the start that he and many others were hoping for.
Through three games, Manning has completed just 55.3 percent of his passes for 579 yards, six touchdowns and threee interceptions. His performance against UTEP last week, when he completed 11 of 25 passes for 114 yards with one touchdown and one interception, was particularly rough. He has at least rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns, and is actually the team's leading rusher through three games, but what he's shown as a passer has been concerning.
Some have even gone so far as to suggest benching Manning, but the greatest coach in college football history isn't buying it.
Nick Saban Pushes Back on Calls to Bench Arch Manning
During Friday's edition of ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show," Nick Saban, who won seven national championships over his legendary career, pushed back on the idea that the Longhorns should bench Manning due to his play.
“I think a couple of things," Saban said. "I don’t think Texas has been able to run the ball very consistently, and that puts you in a lot of tough down-and-distance situations. That puts more pressure on the quarterback, because that’s an advantage for the defense.
"When we had a player that was struggling, or when we lost, I always wanted to be as technical as I could be, so the players could actually see: if I just do this correctly, we can have success. Rather than putting a lot of pressure on them, I wanted to focus on the technical side of corrections—whether it’s footwork, arm mechanics, or making the right reads."
Saban added that the Manning will benefit from the additional reps more than he would from sitting back and watching.
“I don’t think you only bench a guy if he’s struggling," Saban said. "You do it when you feel like he’s not committed to doing things the right way, or if his actions are really having a negative impact on the team—especially from an attitude standpoint. If he’s trying to do it right, you stick with him. When you bench somebody, you’d better make sure the guy you put in is going to be better than the one you took out. Otherwise, you just create more problems for yourself.”
Manning at least has time to figure it out, as the Longhorns host Sam Houston on Saturday night and have a bye week before opening SEC play against Florida on Oct. 4. However, the pressure is definitely on him to to get it together soon.