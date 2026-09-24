3 Storylines To Watch Out For in Texas vs. Tennessee

In a matter of days, Texas begins the SEC stretch that will put its undefeated record to the test.

The Longhorns travel to Knoxville on Saturday for their first road game of the season, facing a Tennessee team that’s been on cruise control through its first three games.

From Arch Manning’s first road test as a seasoned collegiate quarterback to Texas’ first real look at a dynamic dual-threat player in Faizon Brandon, here are three key storylines to watch in the battle of the UTs.

How Does an Experienced Arch Manning Handle a Hostile Crowd?

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks on after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning and the Texas offense were not consistent on the road last year. All three of Texas’ losses came in enemy territory, and the away games that should’ve been far less stressful than they were — such as Kentucky and Mississippi State — were anything but.

Saturday will be Manning’s first road game since traveling to Athens last season, when the Longhorns got mollywhopped by Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs.

The difference is that Manning is not the same player he was when those early road trips tested him.

With more than 100,000 fans expected to make communication difficult, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Texas operate with a silent count. That puts pressure on Manning and the offensive line to remain synchronized prior to the snap.

It also makes Manning’s ability to recognize pressure and adjust protections especially important, as one false start, mistimed snap or missed adjustment could easily swing momentum in Tennessee’s favor.

Manning has experience; now the question is whether he can put it to use and put away a top 15 team on the road.

Can the Texas Defense Handle Faizon Brandon?

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon avoids the tackle of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Kyle Efford in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through three games, the Longhorns’ defense has given opposing quarterbacks very little room to breathe, but Saturday presents a different problem. Faizon Brandon brings a combination of arm talent and mobility that Texas has yet to face this season.

Brandon’s ability to extend plays with his legs will be essential against a Texas pass rush that has consistently disrupted opposing quarterbacks. If Texas can maintain containment and force him to operate in the pocket, it may be able to make the freshman uncomfortable in his first real test against an elite defense.

But if Brandon can escape pressure and create outside of structure, Saturday could quickly turn into a game of cat and mouse between Brandon and the Texas pass rush.

Can Texas Survive Neyland?

Tennessee runs through the Power T before Tennessee’s game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dealing with more than 100,000 fans packed into one of college football’s loudest venues is difficult enough. Pair that with the pace Tennessee plays at, and Texas could find itself facing something it hasn’t experienced through the first three weeks of the season.

That combination leaves little room for mistakes.

Momentum can be your saving grace, or it can be the dagger. One Texas turnover or stalled drive could allow Tennessee to strike quickly, giving an already passionate crowd another opportunity to crank up the decibels.

For the Longhorns, avoiding that snowball effect will be crucial. Texas doesn’t need to silence Neyland for four quarters, but it does need to prevent the crowd from becoming another weapon in Tennessee’s offense.

Saturday will provide the first real look at how prepared this Texas team is for life away from Austin. And with the SEC grind only beginning, handling Knoxville could tell us plenty about how well the Longhorns are built for what comes next.

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