No. 11 Texas vs. Mississippi State: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

The Texas Longhorns got a critical win against the Ole Miss Rebels that could be the turning point of the 2026 season.

However, the Longhorns still have their back against the wall and need to be perfect the rest of the season, including this upcoming weekend as they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Here is how to watch the exciting week nine matchup.

How to Watch Texas vs. Ole Miss

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) reacts after a run with quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 11 Texas Longhorns 5-2 (2-2 in SEC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs 4-3 (2-3 in SEC)

No. 11 Texas Longhorns 5-2 (2-2 in SEC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs 4-3 (2-3 in SEC) What: Fifth SEC game of the year for the Longhorns, sixth for the Bulldogs

Fifth SEC game of the year for the Longhorns, sixth for the Bulldogs When: Saturday, October 31, at 6:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, October 31, at 6:30 p.m. CT Where: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas)

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas) TV/Steaming: ABC

ABC Radio: Longhorns Radio Network

Longhorns Radio Network Radio Announcers: Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter)

Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter) Last Season: Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs. The Bulldogs would finish the season 5-8, but would still make a bowl game.

Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs. The Bulldogs would finish the season 5-8, but would still make a bowl game. Series History: The Longhorns lead the all-time series 4-2 and are currently on a three-game winning streak that dates back to 1998.

Meet the Coaches

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby reacts during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State: Lebby is in year three at the helm for the Bulldogs, and has amassed an 11-21 record over that time, but has continued to improve his record each year. He suffered a career-ending injury while playing for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Steve Sarkisian, Texas: In his sixth season in the Forty Acres, Sarkisian boasts a 52-22 record and has led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. Tasked with bringing back the Longhorns program to its glory days, they entered the 2026 season as the preseason number five-ranked team in the AP poll. He previously served as an assistant at Alabama and played at BYU during his collegiate career.

Betting Odds via DraftKings

Spread: Texas -20.5 (-105), Mississippi State +20.5 (-115)

Texas -20.5 (-105), Mississippi State +20.5 (-115) Over/Under: 50.5 (O -115, U -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

Per the Thursday, October 29 report.

Texas players listed DOUBTFUL : Edge Colin Simmons

Edge Colin Simmons Texas players listed PROBABLE : WR Kaliq Lockett

WR Kaliq Lockett Texas players listed OUT: EDGE Richard Wesley, OL Trevor Goosby

Mississippi State players listed QUESTIONABLE : S Isaac Smith, LB Tyler Lockhart

S Isaac Smith, LB Tyler Lockhart Mississippi State players listed OUT: QB Kamario Taylor, LB Jalen Smith, WR Ayden Williams, DL Trevion Williams, DL Diesel Moye, OL DJ Chester

What to Know About the Bulldogs

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, star quarterback Kamario Taylor was ruled out for the rest of this season with foot surgery, harboring the outlook for the rest of the season. However, this isn't a new change for the program, as they have been without him for two weeks now.

That leaves freshman quarterback Parker Puckett back in the saddle against the Longhorns, and while he has shown signs of improving, he still has a ways to go. In the week eight loss to the Oklahoma Sooners, he went 17 for 24 with one touchdown and one interception.

His struggles have been heightened by a struggling offensive line, who surrendered four sacks against the Sooners, and are allowing sacks 8.54 percent of the time which ranks 110th in the country.

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