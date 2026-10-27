With Kamario Taylor Out, Texas Must Prepare For Two Different Quarterbacks

For the second time in three weeks, the Texas Longhorns will face a backup quarterback. The Florida Gators deployed Tramell Jones, who had a tremendous game against Texas.

This week, the Longhorns will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, star quarterback Kamario Taylor will miss the remainder of the season with toe surgery.

Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp will have to prepare for two different quarterbacks this week.

Who Will Start at QB for Mississippi State?

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Parker Puckett. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor's season-ending injury is a tough break for the Bulldogs. He was having a sensational season before injuring his toe on Sept. 26 against Missouri. He pushed hard to play through the injury, but had to leave early against Alabama and Oklahoma.

However, Mississippi State has already played without Taylor, which makes this situation less alarming. Parker "Billy" Puckett served as the backup quarterback, but Bulldogs' head coach, Jeff Lebby, is allowing a QB battle between Puckett and AJ Swann.

“Billy and AJ, both those guys will go compete," Lebby said, per Mississippi State on SI. If Kamario’s not available, and whoever really at the end of the day, I feel like puts us in the best position to go win, take great care of the football, make the plays that we need to make offensively to win the game, [will] be the guy that goes and starts."

Puckett is a freshman quarterback who would make his second career start. Puckett's running ability could trouble Texas, but he's also thrown an interception in back-to-back games. Swann is an experienced quarterback with stops at Vanderbilt, LSU, and Appalachian State.

Swann has over 4,000 career passing yards with 32 touchdowns. Unlike Puckett, Swann stands in the pocket and isn't quite as mobile. Puckett and Swann's opposing traits will make the Longhorns' preparation challenging.

Texas saw firsthand the effects of playing against a backup quarterback. Swann hasn't thrown a pass this year, and if he starts, the Longhorns would have to rely on last year's film. Lebby won't rush to name a starter because of that advantage.

Regardless of who starts, Mississippi State's offense has struggled over the last few games. The Bulldogs were shut out by LSU two weeks ago before scoring two touchdowns against Oklahoma. Texas has to make either quarterback uncomfortable and force Mississippi State to pass.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.