Texas vs. Mississippi State: Everything to Know About the Longhorns' Next Opponent

The Texas Longhorns returned to the win column after defeating the Ole Miss Rebels, 34-27. Texas notched its third ranked win and its second top-10 victory.

The Longhorns also moved up to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll after holding off the Rebels. This week, Texas will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Let's take a deeper look at the Longhorns' next opponent.

Mississippi State in Review

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head Coach: Jeff Lebby (3rd season, 11-21 record)

Record: 4-3, 2-3 SEC

The Bulldogs got off to a 4-0 start, defeating UL Monroe, Minnesota, South Carolina, and No. 19 Missouri. However, Lebby's team went in the opposite direction, losing three consecutive games to Alabama, LSU, and Oklahoma.

During that three-game stretch, Mississippi State has been outscored 110-38. It's been a difficult stretch for the Bulldogs after a promising start to the season.

Texas and Mississippi State will battle on the gridiron for just the sixth time. The Longhorns won 45-38 in last year's thrilling overtime game and lead the all-time series 4-2.

Players to Watch

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kamario Taylor/Parker Puckett: Taylor returned to action after missing last week's game against LSU with a foot injury. However, his return was short-lived after he aggravated the foot injury. It's unclear if Taylor will play on Saturday, but if he does, the Bulldogs' quarterback is one of the most dynamic players in college football.

Taylor elevates Mississippi State's offense, and the Longhorns will have a tough assignment if he plays. If Taylor can't play, the Bulldogs will likely turn to freshman quarterback Parker Puckett. Puckett is a mobile quarterback who has 77 rushing yards in two games. He has arm talent, but turnovers have become an issue.

Running back Fluff Bothwell: Bothwell is fifth in the SEC in rushing yards (514) with four total touchdowns. He's coming off his fourth 100-yard effort and will be tough to slow down. Texas must prioritize slowing down the run game and limit Bothwell's big runs.

Wide receiver Anthony Evans III: Evans is one of the country's top wide receivers. He's caught six or more passes in every game this season and has 547 total yards. Evans can fly past secondaries and is a big-play machine. The Longhorns have to know where Evans is at all times. When Taylor plays, Evans has recorded 100 or more yards four times.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.