No.17 Texas Opens as Massive Favorite Over Arkansas
After their 35-10 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, the Texas Longhorns dropped from No.10 in the country to No.17 in the AP Poll. Now with three losses on the season, the Longhorns are now 7-3 overall with a conference record of 4-2.
Despite the loss on Saturday, the Longhorns are supposed to take care of business at home against the Arkansas Razorbacks. FanDuel has Texas favored by 9.5 points this weekend.
Interim head coach Bobby Petrino's squad enters the matchup in Austin after losing the Battle for the Golden Boot to the LSU Tigers. The loss marks the eighth for Arkansas this season.
The Longhorns Have Dominated at Home
Aside from the shootout in Austin vs Vanderbilt, Texas has found a lot of success at home this season. The Longhorns have yet to lose at home, outscoring their opponents 154 to 48. Given how quarterback Arch Manning and the offense have performed in the state of Texas, FanDuel's favoring the Longhorns by 10 points doesn't seem that far-fetched.
One of the biggest points of emphasis for Texas this week during practice will likely be self-inflicted wounds. If the Longhorns can just play a relatively clean game, preferably under 5-6 penalties, their explosive talent on offense should get off to a hot start against an Arkansas team that has struggled to stop every opponent they've faced this season.
Defensively, the Razorbacks have struggled in almost every quantifiable category this season. Allowing 32.3 points per game, Arkansas holds the No.119 defense out of 136 total FBS programs. While the Razorbacks have contended with talented teams, Texas should be able to take care of business this weekend.
The Arkansas Offense Could Make Things Interesting
Shockingly enough, the Texas defense won't get a break against the Hogs on Saturday. In fact, we could see a shootout take place in Austin with how lethal the Arkansas offense has been this season. The Razorbacks have averaged 34.1 points per game in 2025 and have totaled 4,700 offensive yards this season.
Arkansas' running back room has been the driving force for the Razorbacks' offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's offense. Mike Washington Jr., a senior from New Mexico State, has totaled over 900 rushing yards this season along with eight total touchdowns. Averaging nearly 100 rushing yards per game, Washington Jr. has been a reliable piece for the Razorbacks.
While Washington Jr. has been a consistent piece for the Hogs, quarterback Taylen Green has been a different story. The senior has used his legs efficiently, totaling 719 yards on the ground, but has been prone to having blowup games that include multiple turnovers. This season, Green has thrown two or more interceptions on four separate occasions.