Texas Longhorns Tumble Down AP Poll After Loss to Georgia
For a team that is hanging on to their playoff hopes by a thread, Saturday night's game against the Georgia Bulldogs did not help the Texas Longhorns clause in the slightest.
While the Horns were able to keep the game relatively close throughout the majority of the evening, a 21-point fourth quarter for the Dogs sealed Texas' fate in the 35-10 game.
And with that loss, a drop in the weekly rankings was obvious, the only question was, "how far would they fall?"
Longhorns Drop To No. 17 In AP Top 25
After loss number three in the 2025 campaign, the Longhorns dropped from No. 10 in the AP Top 25 all the way down to No. 17, and No. 18 in the coaches poll.
The drop in ranking is just another chapter in the Longhorns' roller coaster season regarding the AP Top 25.
After starting the season as the nation's No. 1 team, a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes dropped them to No. 7, and after a bye week ranking saw them placed at No. 9, a loss to the Florida Gators at "The Swamp" dropped them entirely out of the Top 25.
The team made a quick turnaround, however, defeating a No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners team to climb back into the list at No. 21, and after a routing of No. 9 Vanderbilt at DKR, the Longhorns skyrocketed to No. 10.
And now, here we are again, the Horns falling out of the top 10 following a loss, with their playoff hopes in dire straits.
Elsewhere on the Top 25, the top three remained the same, with the undefeated squads of the Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers, and Texas A&M Aggies all coming away with victories over the weekend.
The Alabama Crimson Tide fell from No. 4 to No. 10 after losing a close 23-21 game to the now No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners, and the Oregon Ducks and Texas Tech Red Raiders both tied at No. 6 after blowout wins over the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the UCF Knights, respectively.
Here is the updated AP Top 25 as of November 16, 2025:
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
2) Indiana Hoosiers
3) Texas A&M Aggies
4) Georgia Bulldogs
5) Ole Miss Rebels
T-6) Texas Tech Red Raiders
T-6) Oregon Ducks
8) Oklahoma Sooners
9) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
10) Alabama Crimson Tide
11) BYU Cougars
12) Vanderbilt Commodores
13) Utah Utes
14) Miami Hurricanes
15) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
16) USC Trojans
17) Texas Longhorns
18) Michigan Wolverines
19) Virginia Cavaliers
20) Tennessee Volunteers
21) James Madison Dukes
22) North Texas Mean Green
23) Missouri Tigers
24) Tulane Green Wave
25) Houston Cougars