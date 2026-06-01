Oklahoma Legend’s Son Works Out With Texas Longhorns

With 121 games played between the two, Texas and Oklahoma are one of college football’s most iconic rivalries. It is the most common opponent for both programs, narrowly beating out Texas–Texas A&M (120) and Oklahoma–Oklahoma State (118).

The Red River Rivalry is deeply embedded in both fan bases, which is what hurt Texas fans so deeply when wide receiver Parker Livingstone transferred to Oklahoma this offseason.

However, the Sooners may want to avert their eyes after a recent image posted by Oklahoma legend Adrian Peterson showed his son wearing burnt orange after a trip to Austin, Texas.

Former Oklahoma Star Adrian Peterson’s Son Works Out at Texas

Oklahoma Sooners running back Adrian Peterson is knocked out of bounds by Texas Longhorn linebacker Aaron Harris during their game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Adrian Peterson was one of the greatest running backs of the 21st century. He won an NFL MVP and was a seven-time All-Pro who set the single-game rushing record. In college, he was just as dominant, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors in all three seasons and being named a unanimous first-team All-American as a freshman in 2004.

Coming from Palestine, a city in East Texas, he chose Oklahoma over Texas and other schools as a five-star recruit. His children, however, may go in a different direction.

Adrian Peterson Jr., an incoming freshman at Ridge Point High School in Fort Bend County, was in Austin to work out at the Longhorns’ “Texas Bash.” The young athlete was among the youngest participants in attendance at the camp for high school recruits.

Thank you @TexasFootball for giving me the opportunity to come compete at the Texas bash as an incoming freshman! #2030 @BWells409 @ciege81 @CoachJuluke 🤘🏾🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/PFYz9VPnH9 — Adrian peterson jr (@adrianpetersonj) May 31, 2026

Despite being a member of the Class of 2030, Peterson already has multiple offers. He received an offer from Miami (FL) in early May and has offers from seven Division I programs. There is plenty of time left in Peterson's recruitment process, but some teams are getting involved early.

Texas left a solid impression on the family. According to Hank South of On Texas Football, Peterson’s younger brother was moved by the trip to Austin for his older brother’s workout. “AD [Peterson Sr.] says his youngest son … is already committed to the Longhorns he liked the visit so much.”

Peterson’s History vs. Texas

Oklahoma Sooners running back Adrian Peterson breaks a long run against Texas Longhorns Michael Huff during first-half action of Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

As a member of the Oklahoma Sooners, the elder Peterson played against the Longhorns multiple times. While this rivalry has not prevented his sons from pursuing their interests in Texas, it does add an interesting backdrop to the story.

Peterson broke out immediately as a freshman at OU, and one of his best performances that season came against Texas. He ran the ball 32 times for 225 yards in a 12–0 win in just his fifth game. It was his first of six career 200-yard performances.

Texas got its revenge in 2005, his sophomore season, when Peterson ran the ball three times for 10 yards. This came during the worst three-game stretch of his career: 16 rushes for 57 yards. Peterson hurt his ankle in the game before playing Texas, and the Longhorns won 45–12.

In Peterson’s final season at Oklahoma, Texas secured another win over the Sooners. OU’s star running back still found success, rushing the ball 25 times for 109 yards and a touchdown — his first against Texas.

Compared to other programs, Texas fared well against Peterson. He ran for 344 yards and one touchdown in three games. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State conceded 486 yards and three touchdowns in two games. Peterson also played Oregon three times, rushing for 478 yards and three touchdowns in a pair of non-conference games and a bowl game.

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