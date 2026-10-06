Oklahoma's Offense Runs Through Two Players Texas Has to Take Away

Through four games, it’s clear Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer hasn’t had much trouble identifying where he wants to go with the ball.

And it wouldn’t take much detective work to find out there are pretty much only two options: Isaiah Sategna III and Rocky Beers.

Sategna comes into the Red River Rivalry with 267 receiving yards on 20 receptions. Beers closely follows him with 255 yards on 18 receptions.

No other Sooner has caught more than six passes.

Combined, the pair account for 522 receiving yards on 38 receptions. That means they account for nearly 60% of Oklahoma's receiving yards and just over half of all receptions.

That makes Texas’ defensive objective rather simple: limit Sategna and Beers and force Oklahoma to find answers elsewhere.

Isaiah Sategna III and Rocky Beers Are Two Very Different Players

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III runs to the end zone past New Mexico Lobos cornerback Jahmir Torres during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the New Mexico Lobos at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Limiting both is easier said than done.

Sategna is likely the more versatile of the two. While he primarily plays out of the slot, Oklahoma has occasionally relied on his track-and-field speed as an outside receiver. And that speed is not something to be taken lightly.

He’s shown an ability to stretch defenses vertically and use his blazing speed to turn intermediate gains into electrifying touchdowns.

Beers presents a far different problem.

At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, the tight end acts as a safety blanket that can break off big plays. His size provides Mateer a reliable option over the middle of the field, while his athleticism and physicality after the catch make him more than just a short-yardage producer.

A BIG 43-yard catch-and-run for @OU_Football TE Rocky Beers 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/GfjDx9KN0p — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 12, 2026

That contrast makes the pair difficult to completely take away.

Michigan saw it firsthand. While the Wolverines shut down Sategna and held him to just nine yards on two receptions, Beers took advantage and finished with 94 yards on six receptions.

That’s the challenge.

Limiting one just pushes Oklahoma toward the other. But if the Longhorns can manage to keep both from taking over, the Sooners will have to prove they have other reliable options.

The Sooners Have Yet To Prove They Have Anyone Else

In terms of proven reliable options not named Sategna or Beers, the Sooners run rather thin.

Take away their top two pass-catchers and one obvious counter would be relying on the run game. But up to this point, the run game has been more of a problem than a solution.

The Sooners are averaging 99 rushing yards per game. But that number is already heavily inflated by their performance against UTEP, where they amassed 170 yards on the ground.

Leading rusher Lloyd Avant has just 164 yards on 42 carries. While that’s already not an eye-popping statistic, once again, UTEP accounts for a sizable chunk of that production.

Since his 79-yard rushing performance against the Miners, he’s yet to have more than 35 rushing yards in a game.

The Sooners have also struggled to protect the football with 10 turnovers on the season. Six of those have come from Mateer alone, as he’s thrown four interceptions and lost two fumbles.

That’s all to say that, up to this point, much of Oklahoma’s offensive success has run through two players.

If Texas can limit Sategna and Beers, the Sooners will have to find an answer that has yet to appear if they want to avoid their third straight Red River loss.

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