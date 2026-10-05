Red River Rivalry: 5 Early Texas vs. Oklahoma Storylines to Watch

Oklahoma's early struggles have taken away the luster from the Sooners' side of the Red River Rivalry, but Texas enters Week 6 with a No. 1 ranking to uphold at the Cotton Bowl.

The 4-0 Longhorns take on a 2-2 OU squad that is teetering on the brink of the Brent Venables era's conclusion.

While the two teams enter this game with vastly diverging big-picture concerns, there are individual storylines that should dominate the build-up and action of the 2026 Red River Rivalry.

Can Colin Simmons Continue Sack Spree vs. Porous OU Offensive Line?

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) passes against Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through four games, the Sooners have given up 44 pressures and nine sacks on quarterback John Mateer. While playing Georgia and Michigan's defensive fronts will skew stats against Oklahoma's pass protection, it's notable that New Mexico had 10 of those pressures and two of the sacks.

Left tackle Michael Fasusi's absence since the opener against UTEP has been a painful loss, and he won't be back for the Red River Rivalry game.

Colin Simmons could be due to further his historic season after his record-breaking 5.5-sack day against Tennessee when he sees the porous Oklahoma offensive line.

Will Hollywood Smothers Get Significant Snaps vs. the Sooners?

UT running back Hollywood Smothers was in uniform but didn't play in the Tennessee game. Smothers reportedly had an ankle injury and was kept out as a precaution.

Smothers is expected to be back, but Raleek Brown was able to shoulder the load in the backfield during his absence. Brown had 67 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on carries against the Volunteers.

If Smothers isn't 100%, Steve Sarkisian knows Brown can be a workhorse, though Oklahoma's run defense (3.2 opponent yards per carry) is significantly stouter than Tennessee's (4.3 YPC). Having Smothers to throw different looks at the Sooners would be valuable.

Can Arch Manning Re-Enter the Heisman Race?

Arch Manning played a safe but effective game against Oklahoma last year, completing 21 of his 27 pass attempts for 166 yards. He relied on checkdowns and short screens and did exactly what a two-loss Texas needed to do last October.

Manning's heroic efforts during the epic Ohio State comeback win in Week 2 had his name in Heisman conversations, but his performances since against UTSA and Tennessee quieted those talks.

Against the No. 1 pass defense in the SEC, Manning could re-insert himself onto Heisman voters' radars. While Buckeyes receiver Jeremiah Smith continues to carry Ohio State's offense every week, his position could lead to volatility later in the season. The Longhorns' next five matchups after OU are against teams that are currently ranked. Manning guiding Texas through that stretch could reignite his case for the award.

Can Texas Get John Mateer Benched?

John Mateer was nearly benched against the Dawgs in Week 4, but Venables and Ben Arbuckle stuck with their starter. An offseason of hype and expectations has led to Mateer struggling behind a line that's failing him.

Mateer's turnover problem, which includes six total in the last three games, with two interceptions against New Mexico and two fumbles against Georgia standing out, is what could get him benched if it doesn't cease.

Mercer transfer Whitt Newbauer and 4-star true freshman Bowe Bentley are waiting in the wings if a change needs to be made.

Can the Longhorns Out Ben Arbuckle On the Hot Seat

The whole point of Arbuckle's arrival from Washington State with Mateer was to make the high-spending Sooners an instant contender. That there's been such a step back in 2026, with many of his key pieces back in the fold, is a systemic failure.

Emotions will be running high for this rivalry game. Another embarrassing performance against Texas, after scoring just six points last year in Mateer's return from a broken hand last October, could be it for Arbuckle.

The Longhorns' defense is on par with or ahead of the Dawgs' in most respects. UGA's defense put up 17 points against Oklahoma's offense. Arbuckle's offense could hit a new low at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday if the game plays out as expected on paper.

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