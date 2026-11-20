The Texas Longhorns keep on rolling down the home stretch of the regular season with another big-time road win, this time in one of the toughest places to play in the country, taking down the LSU Tigers. The Longhorns now add another ranked win to possibly the best collection of wins by any team in the nation.

Texas will look to keep the momentum in its final home game of the regular season, welcoming an old rival to Austin: the Arkansas Razorbacks. As the Longhorns have learned, no win in the SEC ever comes easy, and they'll have to keep that mentality when taking on the Razorbacks.

On paper, the Longhorns should not have any issues against the Razorbacks, as Texas undoubtedly heads into the game as a heavy favorite. However, the Longhorns will have to keep a close eye on one of Arkansas' top offensive playmakers, who can impact the game in multiple different ways.

KJ Jackson Poses Two-Way Threat to Texas' Defense

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) passes against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson isn't the first signal caller when someone thinks about the top quarterbacks in the SEC; however, his ability with both his arm and his legs makes him a dangerous threat to any defense.

In the Razorbacks' 34-6 win over the then No. 17 South Carolina Gamecocks, Jackson showed off that exact ability. Jackson produced 234 total yards on offense, accounting for over half of his team's yards in the game.

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Jackson accumulated 188 of those yards with his arm as he completed over 60 percent of his passes, along with two passing touchdowns and no interceptions. The quarterback enters this weekend's matchup tenth among SEC quarterbacks with 2,041 passing yards and 10 touchdowns.

However, not only is Jackson a threat with his arm, but he can also generate offense with his legs; against the Gamecocks, he rushed for 46 yards. This season, Jackson has totaled close to 200 yards on the ground and has added four touchdowns.

When Jackson is at his best, both his legs and arm work in unison as the quarterback is able to evade pressure and extend plays while still delivering strikes down the field for big, explosive plays.

And containing Jackson in the pocket will undoubtedly be one of the keys of defensive coordinator Will Muschamp's game plan against the Razorbacks.

Texas has had success against mobile quarterbacks this season, with the defensive line playing with gap integrity, not allowing open running lanes, and the linebackers quickly converging on dropping quarterbacks when they try to escape.

The Longhorns will be up agasint another one of those challenges this weekend agasint the Razorbacks, and to slow down the Arkansas offense, the Texas defense will have to keep its focus on the opposing.

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