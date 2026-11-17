Being from New Orleans and going to Tigers games growing up, it was expected there'd be some emotions from Texas quarterback Arch Manning in his matchup with LSU. After last week's media availability, it seemed like that wasn't the case.

"I'm from New Orleans, which is an hour from Baton Rouge. So there's no connection really," Manning said.

As the clock hit zero on Texas' insane 22-21 comeback win against the Tigers, emotions were clearly a factor as Manning met his father, Cooper Manning at the front row of the endzone in Tiger Stadium for an embrace.

The moment goes beyond Arch and Cooper

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) calls a play during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The story goes back to 1968 when Arch's grandfather, Archie Manning led an Ole Miss 75-yard game-winning touchdown drive with 55 seconds remaining to beat LSU in Tiger Stadium. 33 years later, Arch's uncle, Eli Manning trailed the Tigers 24-21 heading into the fourth in Baton Rouge and cameback for a 35-24 win.

Now, in 2026, Arch got to share that moment of a third generation storyline with his dad.

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"It means the world," Manning said. "I was pointing out to some of my teammates where I sat at these games growing up. So, just coming back home, getting it done in the last few seconds, it's a memory I'll have for the rest of my life."

After downplaying the significance of this game for himself all week, Arch wore a huge smile from the game-winning touchdown to the post-game press conference. Even in a game where he didn't play at an elite level, throwing three interceptions, according to Manning, he was given an encouraging message from the man that taught him to face adversity.

Cool moment between Cooper and Arch Manning 🤘 pic.twitter.com/gWdT7Em0Qa — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) November 15, 2026

"My dad is really who I think about when stuff gets hard. I think about just digging deep, and he always tells me to just keep going," Manning said. "He just said he's really proud. So, I'm going to remember that for the rest of my life."

Cooper was not the first person Manning ran to embrace as the game ended. Sarkisian was the first person to meet Manning in celebration and then going from one fatherly-figure in his coach to another, his literal father.

This game and moment after the game means more than just a win for Texas and Manning. It's a milestone for the entire Manning family that spans back 58 years, starting with an Ole Miss and LSU matchup in Death Valley.

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