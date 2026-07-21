One Former Five-Star Recruit Who is Finally Ready to Break Out for Texas

The 2026 season is quickly approaching, and the excitement is building. The Texas Longhorns have lofty expectations this year, but it's nothing that this program hasn't seen before.

Texas has the luxury of having star power up and down the roster. The offense got significant help with the additions of wide receiver Cam Coleman, offensive lineman Laurence Seymore, and running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown.

On the defense, all the attention falls on Colin Simmons. The Longhorns' edge rusher is one of the most dangerous players in college football, which means one former five-star recruit could have a breakout year.

Could Lance Jackson Have a Massive Year?

Texas Longhorns defensive end Lance Jackson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lance Jackson was one of several five-star recruits in Texas' loaded 2025 recruiting class, which ranked best in the country. Last season was a quiet one for Jackson.

He appeared in eight games and finished with 16 total tackles and two sacks. Now, he'll have an opportunity to start against Simmons. Jackson has the frame to be an elite pass rusher. His 6'5" frame was what made him such an enticing high school prospect.

Simmons will command heavy attention from every opposing offense. Typically, that frees up more room to operate for the rest of the defensive line. If Jackson can unlock his potential, he could elevate this Longhorns defense.

That was part of the reason he committed to Texas. Per Keegan Pope of on3.com, Jackson said, "I just know they will get me to my full potential. I love the way Coach PK and Coach Sark coach. I love the town of Austin and just know it's where I want to be."

How Jackson Can Thrive in Will Muschamp's Defense

Quarterback Grant Gunnell keeps the ball while defended by Texas Longhorns defensive linemen Lance Jackson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson can thrive in multiple roles. He brings positional versatility, meaning he may not be used solely as a prototypical defensive end. Defensive coordinator Will Muschamp likes to use stunts and confuse the opposing offense.

Jackson could line up as a defensive tackle to stop the run and create mismatches up front. He can create havoc on running downs, but in obvious pass-rushing situations, Jackson can thrive working opposite Simmons.

Regardless, Jackson's opportunities and responsibilities will grow in 2026. The Longhorns added defensive tackle Ian Geffrard through the transfer portal, but other than that, it's a lot of returning production up front for Texas.

If the incoming sophomore can live up to the hype, Muschamp's defense could have a fun season getting after the quarterback.

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