One Former Texas Signee Looks Ready to Become a Huge Success Story

The Texas Longhorns’ first No. 1-ranked 2025 recruiting class is still waiting to make its official mark on the program. That mark could come as soon as this coming season, as one player in particular figures to be an important player for the Longhorns’ defense.

That being one of the five five-stars in the class, Lance Jackson looks set for an even bigger role.

An Upstart Freshman to Sophomore Surge?

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Lance Jackson (40) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Longhorns transition to the new defense brought in by Will Muschamp, Jackson is set for a change in roles. After operating more as an out-and-out edge rusher, whose job was to get upfield and rush the quarterback under Pete Kwiatkowski, things have shifted.

In this new-look defense, Jackson won’t only find himself playing as a defensive end. He may slide inside as a pseudo-defensive tackle, playing anywhere from a 3-technique (outside shoulder of the guard) to playing as a 5-technique (outside shoulder of the tackle).

Going back to the historic 2021 Georgia defense that Muschamp was part of, this was the role most often served by future No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Travon Walker. Meanwhile, Colin Simmons will be playing the JACK linebacker role of Nolan Smith.

Neither player piled up the stats on that championship team, as Georgia’s leading pass-rusher only netted 6.5 sacks that season. Though they both played important roles, which will now be bestowed upon Jackson and Simmons this coming season.

While Simmons is expected to have more of a free role in the pass-rushing department, there will be benefits to Jackson’s role. His versatility and ability to play multiple different spots on the defensive line could give Muschamp a matchup nightmare for opposing offensive lines and allow him to get creative in how he frees Jackson up via stunts.

Simmons will also draw attention to himself, as the future first-round pick, which will mean more double teams and the sliding of protection his way. Thus leaving players like Jackson free to hunt one-on-ones and get after the quarterback.

The stat sheet for Jackson in his sophomore season may not be the most gaudy. Yet, his actual play could see him gain recognition as a potential top returning defensive lineman for 2027.

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