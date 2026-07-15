Why Colin Simmons Could Reach a Level Few Texas Defenders Ever Have

The Texas Longhorns will be littered with star talent this season. Steve Sarkisian did an excellent job of retaining some of their top players while also making significant additions through the transfer portal.

The offense will showcase five-star transfer wideout Cam Coleman, one of the best left tackles in the country in Trevor Goosby, and quarterback Arch Manning.

On the defense, all eyes will be on defensive end Colin Simmons. After a tremendous sophomore campaign, Simmons is ready to build off that success in a massive way.

Simmons' Ceiling Has No Limit

Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Michael Fasusi tries to block Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over his first two seasons, Simmons has recorded 54 solo tackles, 21 sacks, and six forced fumbles. He recorded a sack in six of the last seven games last year.

The crazy part about it is that Simmons could surpass the 12 sacks he recorded in 2025 this season. Kiki DeAyala holds the all-time and single-season sack record. DeAyala finished with 22..5 sacks in 1982 and 40.5 for his career.

While both numbers will be quite difficult to surpass, Simmons still has an opportunity to etch his name in the Texas record books. Tim Campbell (1977), Bill Acker (1978), and Ken McCune (1980) each recorded 14 sacks in a season, the second-highest in program history.

That is certainly an attainable number for Simmons. He is a game-wrecker, and his pass rush skills are unmatched. If he can take advantage of the non-conference opponents like Texas State and UTSA, that could position him nicely to move into second.

How Good Does Simmons Make This Defense?

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having an edge rusher like Simmons raises the ceiling of everyone else on the defense. Lance Jackson could be the biggest beneficiary. As offenses focus on containing Simmons, Jackson will have one-on-one opportunities to rush the quarterback.

The Longhorns have playmakers at every level. Whether it's Rasheem Biles, Graceson Littleton, or Jelani McDonald, there are several players who can impact the game.

This could be Sarkisian's most balanced team since his arrival. They have an offense that can attack an opponent in a variety of ways with star wide receivers, an experienced offensive line, and speedy running backs. And yet, Simmons could be the most valuable player on the roster.

Simmons can change the complexity of an entire game. Few players are as impactful as the star edge rusher, and if he can have a 15+ sack season, Texas should feel good about its odds of returning to the College Football Playoff.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.