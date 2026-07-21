This New Texas Longhorns Offensive Lineman is Impressing Steve Sarkisian

As the Texas Longhorns looked to rebuild their offensive line this past offseason, they didn’t just take the highest-ranked players in the portal. They also relied on their evaluation process, looking for players who could help them at all levels.

Laurence Seymore was one of those under-the-radar players that Texas found. He started at Western Kentucky in all 13 games last season for the Hilltoppers after transferring in from Akron.

Once a four-star high school prospect by way of Miami, Florida, he spent just one season at Miami before transferring to Akron for two years and now finds himself on the 40 Acres. A place where he is already fitting in well, according to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

"I think Laurence has done really well, …” Sarkisian said, per Inside Texas’s Evan Vieth. "I've been impressed with him, and his body's changed already, which is big."

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Seymore transferred in, he was listed at 6-foot-2 and 320 pounds. Now, after an offseason program in Austin, it is unclear what he will weigh in at heading into fall camp.

And while thus far Seymore has yet to put on the pads much, which he will do throughout fall camp, his work in the conditioning program has earned him plaudits.

"You know, our style of summer conditioning and what that looks like, and I think that he's really responded well to that, and the connectivity with the other offensive linemen and the fundamental work that we get to do,” Sarkisian said.

As the Longhorns await the verdict of Cole Hutson’s lawsuit, which could earn him a fifth year of eligibility, Seymore finds himself in competition for a starting spot at guard. With DJ Campbell’s departure to the NFL Draft and Hutson’s unknown status, he could slot in at left guard, playing with Connor Robertson at center and Trevor Goosby at right tackle.

Although Seymore is already impressing his new head coach, he will face stiff competition. Jaydon Chatman, a returning player, and Dylan Sikorski, a fellow transfer, will battle for the final guard spot opposite Brandon Baker.

"With linemen, it's difficult in the summertime when they're in underwear. We're not aware of what it's really going to look like. We'll find out a lot in training camp, especially when we get into the second week, when we're really in full pads and we're getting going. But so far, so good with him."

Last season, Seymore finished as a second-team All-CUSA player and earned All-America Second Team honors from Phil Steele for his play.

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