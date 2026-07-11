3 Texas Players Taking on Much Larger Roles This Season

In this era of college football, programs undergo lots of change year after year. Roster retention is a challenging ask for most head coaches.

That wasn't a problem for Steve Sarkisian. The Texas Longhorns retained a lot of production from last year, with 12 starters returning to Austin. Not to mention, Texas added significant value through the transfer portal.

The ceiling is high for the Longhorns in 2026, but there are a few players who must step into an elevated role next season.

Lance Jackson

Texas Longhorns defensive end Lance Jackson lines up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every offense's game plan when facing Texas will be to contain defensive end Colin Simmons. He's a massive disruptor, and he'll likely see plenty of double teams.

That means someone else on the defensive line has to step up, and that could fall on Lance Jackson. As a freshman, he played in seven regular-season games and recorded a pair of sacks.

He'll have a huge opportunity to emerge as the team's secondary pass rusher. If Jackson can contribute in the run or pass game, that would be a big win for Will Muschamp's defense.

Jelani McDonald

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald scratches his helmet after making a tackle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas had a fantastic pair of safeties with Jelani McDonald and Michael Taaffe. Taaffe was selected in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.

McDonald played a major part in the Longhorns' defense last season, leading the team in total tackles (80) and interceptions (3). However, without Taaffe, McDonald has to assume the leader role in the secondary.

He'll likely play alongside Xavier Filsaime at safety. If Texas is going to find success on defense, it starts with McDonald emerging as an elite playmaker and leader.

Nick Townsend

Texas Longhorns tight end Nick Townsend celebrates with the golden hat in the second half of the Red River Rivalry. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The wide receiver room for Arch Manning has loads of talent with Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo, and Emmett Mosley V. However, there are some question marks with the tight end position.

The starting tight end last season, Jack Endries, was selected in the seventh round of the NFL draft. That leaves a little uncertainty at the position. However, Nick Townsend could be a player that could emerge.

Last season, he only caught two passes for seven yards and also had a rushing touchdown. Emaree Winston also caught two passes for 47 yards. That means Sarkisian will be working with guys who haven't had a lot of production at the collegiate level.

It'll be interesting to see who becomes the lead tight end of the group, but Townsend seems to be the leading candidate. If he can become a consistent target for Manning, it'll make the offense that much better.

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