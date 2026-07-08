Three Bold Texas Longhorns Predictions That Could Look Brilliant by November

Football season is steadily approaching, and by now the outlandish takes centered on the Texas Longhorns' upcoming year are climbing.

Texas is still facing the previous stakes and expectations that it encountered going into the 2025-26 season: Quarterback Arch Manning is a frontrunner for both the Heisman and going No. 1 in the 2027 NFL Draft, and it will be a waste of immense talent if the Longhorns somehow miss the College Football Playoff bracket for a second year in a row.

Yet, as most predictions go, it's probable that only a few popular takes will come true by the end of the regular season. The college football season as a whole has a way of turning out in a way that few expect, and the Longhorns are no exception to that fact.

However, these three predictions just may look less outlandish than certain by the time November rolls around.

Texas Wins vs. Ohio State, But Falls Short Against LSU

Aug 30, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws an interception to Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. (7) in the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Robertson - Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With several playmaking talents and a defensive scheme that looks pretty dangerous under defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, it's fair to say that the Longhorns have a decently solid chance to finally take home a win against Ohio State — especially as the Buckeyes travel to Austin to play on the Longhorns' home turf.

Texas is seeking redemption against a Big 10 foe that has squarely beat the Longhorns for two seasons in a row now. Finally, taking the win is crucial for the Longhorns' success throughout the rest of the season and will decide the momentum of the rest of the season. Ohio State lost several defensive playmakers from its 2025-26 campaign, while Texas' offense is considerably more developed than last year.

However, the Longhorns are facing LSU for the first time since 2019 — and the Tigers are currently a dangerous team. Led by head coach Lane Kiffin and armed with the best transfer portal class in the country, LSU will be welcoming Texas to Death Valley, and a pitfall that the Longhorns may not be able to pull themselves out of in November.

Muschamp's Defense Sees Younger Players Take Bigger Roles

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Lance Jackson (40) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The big name to watch on Texas' defense in 2026 is obviously edge rusher Colin Simmons, who finished the regular season as the SEC's leader in sacks and is a pivotal piece of the Longhorns' defense.

Simmons, as a veteran looking toward the 2027 NFL Draft, will be leading both on the field and the locker room, but it isn't far-fetched to say that some younger players may make their mark on the season and finish with team-leading numbers.

Defensive end Lance Jackson and linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith, in particular, are two players who played background roles in 2025, but should see some more action in the upcoming season.

Smith especially made a good impression in Texas' final game against Michigan in December, finishing with nine total tackles for a total of 59 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions on the season. With something of a breakout year last season for the Longhorns, Smith is looking at a bigger role — and very well could end the year as the team's stat leader in tackles.

Texas Ends With 2 Losses, But Still Squeezes Into the CFP Bracket And Makes A Decent Run

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas' season faces some tough competition, and it isn't likely that the Longhorns go undefeated — although there is certainly a chance.

More accurately, however, Texas manages to just squeeze into the playoffs after facing teams like Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU and Texas A&M. The Longhorns can't afford to end with three losses again, and may just be desperate enough for a playoff berth that they put on a performance at the end of the season that pushes them into the bracket.

Despite the level of hype surrounding Texas currently, it's still unlikely that the Longhorns end the regular season as shoe-ins for the playoffs. Texas will make it in as a low-seeded team, and then give out a decent postseason performance that takes them at least into early January.

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