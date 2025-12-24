Texas Longhorns' Edge Rusher Earns One Final Honor

On Tuesday morning, Texas Longhorns edge rusher Ethan Burke announced that he would participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl. The bowl game is meant for NFL draft prospects that are looking to raise their stock before leaving their respective colleges. Burke opted out of the upcoming Citrus Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines a little over a week ago.

When Burke was given the opportunity to impact the game in a positive way, the edge rusher rarely missed an assignment. When the Longhorns needed a momentum-shifting play on defense, it was often Burke delivering it.

In his final season in Austin, Burke totaled 40 tackles, 7.0 tackles for a loss, 3.0 sacks, and one forced fumble. His best performance of the season came in Texas' upset win over No. 7 Texas A&M, where the edge rusher totaled nine tackles, 0.5 tackles for a loss, one pass deflection, and one blocked kick.

The Austin, Texas native was also instrumental in the Longhorns securing a top-15 win over No. 14 Vanderbilt. Against the Commodores, Burke totaled 3.0 tackles for a loss and 2.0 sacks for a total of 23 yards.

Why Burke's Draft Stock Could Rise After the East-West Shrine Bowl

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Ethan Burke (91) celebrates after he sacks Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) during the second quarter of the CFP National Playoff first round game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As it stands right now, Burke is projected to be a mid to late-round draft pick. While the edge rusher has shown some major versatility on defense, it seems as though he hasn't caught the eye of many NFL scouts.

At Texas, the edge rusher was frequently tasked with setting the edge and applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks. While he only found 3.0 sacks in the 2025 season, he contributed in other ways that don't always appear on the stat sheet at first glance.

Against Mississippi State and No. 7 Texas A&M, Burke made an impact on special teams by blocking opposing field goal attempts. The ability to make an impact on the game in different ways has been hard to come by in the NFL in recent years. That's how the Texas Longhorn can separate himself from other Shrine Bowl participants.

If Burke can show NFL coaches and scouts what he does well on a consistent basis, his draft outlook could improve quickly. The week of practice against other draft-ready offensive linemen could also help his stock as well.

While a strong showing in Frisco may not turn Burke into a top draft pick, it could help the edge rusher make his case as a player owners should take another look at. The practices ahead of the Shrine Bowl will be just as—if not more—important than the game itself.

With Burke getting instruction from experienced coaches and scouts at the highest level, he'll have the chance to refine his technique and prove that his skills can translate to the NFL.

