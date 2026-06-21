One Texas Football Record Is in Serious Danger Of Being Broken This Season 

Expectations surrounding Texas quarterback Arch Manning have rarely been higher. And finally, it’s not just about his last name.

The fourth-year quarterback enters 2026 as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, the face of a national championship contender and potentially the future No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Manning showed plenty of promise following his first season as Texas’ starter, certainly enough to garner those types of expectations. But if those expectations become reality, Manning looks fully capable of etching his name into some Longhorn record books.

So now, the question remains: with an abundance of weapons, stronger support in the trenches, and potentially improved confidence overall, could Manning threaten Colt McCoy’s 2008 single-season school record of 45 total touchdowns?

It’s certainly possible.

Colt McCoy's Single-Season Touchdown Record Could Be Within Reach

Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy (12) before the 2010 BCS National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's no denying Manning experienced growing pains in 2025.

He consistently produced underwhelming performances and struggled behind poor pass protection and a foot injury that lingered much of the season. The offense often felt out of sync, and Manning was forced to navigate constant pressure behind an offensive line that never fully settled.

But eventually, he found his form.

Over Texas' final eight games, he threw for 2,012 yards with 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions. The game appeared to slow down significantly as he looked much more comfortable in pressure situations. By season's end, he looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC.

He finished the year with 3,163 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing scores, accounting for 36 total touchdowns.

Now, the circumstances around him appear significantly more favorable, leaving room for much more talent and production to be left ut on the table.

Texas attacked several offensive weaknesses through the portal, adding wide receiver Cam Coleman, running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, and offensive linemen Laurence Seymore and Melvin Siani. Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley also return, giving Manning what could be the most talented supporting cast of his career.

That improvement could be critical for his statistical ceiling.

Last season, Manning was pressured 165 times — the most of any quarterback in the SEC. He also dealt with a receiving corps that dropped more than 8 percent of its targets and a running game that struggled to find consistency.

And despite all of that, he still finished just nine touchdowns shy of McCoy's record.

With considerably more help around him, who’s to say he can’t reach that mark? Or even surpass it?

McCoy's 2008 season remains one of the greatest quarterback campaigns in program history. He accounted for 45 total touchdowns while leading Texas to a 12-1 record and a Fiesta Bowl victory over Ohio State. The record has stood for nearly two decades.

But now, Manning appears positioned to make a legitimate run at it.

If the offensive line really does improve, the new weapons live up to expectations and Manning continues the trajectory he showed late last season, surpassing 45 total touchdowns looks well within reach.

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