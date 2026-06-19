If Arch Manning Returns in 2027, It May Mean Texas Fell Short in 2026

2025 was a season of both progression and regression for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns, as the Arch Manning era was officially ushered in, but it unfortunately saw their streak of College Football Playoff semifinal appearances come to an end.

In fact, they didn't even make the CFP at all after suffering losses in the season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes, then against the unranked Florida Gators to start the month of October and then in Athens against the Georgia Bulldogs in their final road game of the year.

Manning was a big part in the successful sections of the Texas 2025 season, and many even thought that he would go in the 2026 NFL draft.

Obviously, that wasn't the case, and the Texas fanbase probably wishes that the next generation in the legendary line of Mannings would stay in Austin forever, and there is a chance that he could even play in 2027, but it would mean that things didn't go exactly as expected for the Horns.

Arch in 2027 = Ache in 2026?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Every college football team has one goal at the conclusion of a season: hoist the national championship trophy.

And typically, once that occurs, the starting quarterback and some of the other stars hit the bricks and head to the higher level of play in the NFL.

In other words, if the Longhorns finally put the pieces together this season and score their first national championship in over 20 years, Manning will most definitely declare for the NFL draft, without a doubt as the number one overall pick.

But if the Horns again miss the CFP in 2026, the young star would still have college eligibility and he would be willing to use it to restore Texas to its former glory.

Manning's first full season as a starter for Steve Sarkisian got off to a slow start with the loss to the Buckeyes, but even then, it wasn't completely horrible, only losing 14-7.

And to make things even better, he now has one of the best wide receivers at his disposal in Cam Coleman, and the Longhorns' defense is still looking sharp with players like Rasheem Niles and Bo Mascoe joining the team from the portal, so if Texas isn't in the CFP this year, a traumatic breakdown has occurred in the 40 Acres.

But, if all else somehow fails, there's always 2027.

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