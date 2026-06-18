Has the Manning Family Already Established Arch Manning’s 2027 Plans?

During his appearance on the show Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian was transparent about his knowledge of quarterback Arch Manning’s plans for 2027.

“We haven't had the discussion,” Sarkisian said. “I will tell you, I would not be surprised. I think Arch really loves college football. I really do.”

The expectation has been that Manning would play multiple seasons of college football to best develop his skill set before entering the NFL draft. His uncles, Eli and Peyton Manning, did so as well. How much experience is enough experience, and how does Arch compare to the other Mannings?

Why an Arch Manning Return in 2027 Could Be in the Family Plans

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning and defensive back Michael Taaffe celebrate after Manning ran for a touchdown during the first half against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Eli and Peyton had surprisingly similar college careers. They spent their first seasons on the bench before becoming three-year starters. They each spent four seasons in college football despite opportunities to enter the NFL draft, returning to school and winning the Maxwell Award as seniors.

Statistically, there were also parallels. Eli and Peyton had at least 80 passing touchdowns, 1,300 passing attempts and 10,000 passing yards in their career. If this is the expectation for their nephew, Arch, a return in 2027 seems likely.

Career Stats Arch Manning Peyton Manning Eli Manning Seasons Played 3 4 4 Seasons as Starter 1 3 3 Passing Yards 4,132 11,201 10,119 Passing Attempts 499 1,381 1,363 Passing TDs 35 89 81

However, the youngest Manning has already had a different career trajectory. He spent two seasons behind former five-star recruit Quinn Ewers, taking extra time to develop behind the scenes rather than transferring for immediate satisfaction. He had a successful 2025 season, but the expectations were sky-high before the year began.

“That's the growing pains that you go through, and probably unfair expectations of him, his first start, first year starting on the road at Ohio State, that he was just going to be that way from the very beginning. It takes time,” Sarkisian said.

AFC coach Peyton Manning (left) and brother, NFC coach Eli Manning (right), watch during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Manning showed plenty of growth during his redshirt sophomore season. He not only grew as a leader and developed as a passer, but he also showed how tough he was and how he could power through adversity. This drives the optimism for Manning and Texas in 2026.

There are plenty of reasons Manning could return to Texas in 2027. If the Longhorns fall short of a national championship, could he pursue one final title run? Many athletes have been willing to wait on the NFL for a chance at a title thanks to NIL, and Manning could be among them.

“He does pretty good through NIL. He's got some pretty good endorsements going right now, which is a credit to him and obviously the lineage of the last name and the brand of the University of Texas. All those things coming together,” Sarkisian said.

“On the same token, I won't be surprised if he declares and decides to go to the draft, but I think some of that is dependent upon how we play as a team this fall, how he plays individually.”

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to throw the ball during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It is also possible that Manning decides he wants more time to develop. He took a redshirt season in 2023, and he could take advantage of that extra eligibility to be as prepared for the NFL draft as possible.

If he has similar numbers in 2026 as he did in 2025, his career stats would be around 7,300 passing yards, 900 passing attempts and 60 passing touchdowns. These numbers are very impressive on their own, without his family’s legacy.

Texas has high expectations in 2026 after adding a top transfer portal class. If Manning leads the Longhorns on another playoff run, the opportunities in the NFL may be too hard to pass. It is easy to assume the NFL will always be there for a player of Manning’s pedigree, but nothing is guaranteed.

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