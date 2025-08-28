Pair of Texas Longhorns Named to Shaun Alexander Award Preseason Watch List
It is not foreign to see the names of the Texas Longhorns players on many of the preseason watchlists for some of the most prestigious honors and awards in all of college football. Texas has seen its players named to the AP's preseason All-American list and some of its upper-class talent on the watchlist for the Senior Bowl.
And now with the start of the 2025 season right around the corner and almost all preseason watch lists nearly done, the Longhorns see two more of their players making onto another award watch list.
Recently, a pair of Longhorns' freshmen were tabbed on the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award preseason watch list, which highlights the most outstanding freshman player in college football. Texas' 2025 recruiting class featured an immense amount of talent, which is no surprise as to why the class finished ranked No. 1 in the country and why two of their freshmen were recognized with the honor.
Which Longhorn Freshmen made the List?
Texas will look for back-to-back winners of the award, after edge rusher Colin Simmons won the award a season ago following his freshman campaign. Here are the two freshmen who were selected to the award's watch list:
Justus Terry - Defensive Lineman
Justus Terry was a five-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle and was one of the biggest additions of the Longhorns' 2025 class. His commitment on signing day undoubtedly earned the Longhorns' recruiting class the top spot for the cycle. Terry was as highly ranked as a player can be ranked, the No. 2 player at his position, and the No. 3 prospect from the State of Georgia per Rivals.
The Longhorns' coaching staff is looking to find ways for Terry to make an impact right away. As in a media availability early in training camp, Texas Edge coach LaAllen Clark spoke about which positions Terry could find himself in his freshman season to get him on the field early.
"It depends on what we're in, you know, we run multiple stuff, just finding mismatches that best fits him," Clark said. "I know on third down we're probably going to rush him inside, just giving that twitched up 3-tech that we're looking for, but early down, probably play him at that big end to get him on the field early."
Kaliq Lockett - Wide Receiver
Lockett was just as much a sought-after recruit as Terry was. The Sachse (TX) native was one of the elite wide receiver prospects in the class of 2025, ranked the No. 2 wide receiver in the country and No. 7-ranked player nationally per Rivals.
Moore has been impressing his fellow teammates throughout the Longhorn training camp over the summer. After the camp's second scrimmage, Lockett drew praise from senior safety Michael Taaffe at a media availability shortly after the second scrimmage.
"I think Kaliq Lockett had a really good scrimmage on Saturday," Taaffe said.
The freshman wide receiver also received praise from his fellow position group running mate in wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., early in camp.
“Kaliq (is a) long strider, so he’s really getting up on your toes really quick,” Moore said after the second day of camp. “Kaliq is doing a really great job.”
Both freshmen could get the opportunity to showcase why they were such highly touted prospects and listed on the award watch list, when the Longhorns travel to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. on FOX.